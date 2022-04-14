News: AESSEAL engineering firm becomes Net Zero globally





The multi award winning Rotherham company, which designs and makes mechanical seals and support systems for a wide range of global industries including oil and gas, food, water, mining and pharmaceuticals, has its global headquarters at Templeborough.



In what may be a first for a major engineering company, the standards body, BSI, has verified that the company’s activities generated CO2e savings of 464,000 tonnes, resulting in a net benefit of 375,000 tonnes of CO2e, since the Scope 3 emissions in the supply and value chain were just under 90,000 tonnes of CO2e.



Using standard conversions, the group’s CO2e saving record is equivalent to offsetting the CO2e emissions resulting from the production of 416,000 tonnes of cement or 97,000 tonnes of steel and is also equivalent to preventing the burning of 150,000 tonnes of coal.



AES Engineering Ltd’s Managing Director Chris Rea said: “To put the figures into perspective, a recently reported carbon capture scheme at an advanced waste incinerator in Oslo costing £870m is expected to save around 400,000 tonnes of CO2e annually. In the UK the government is currently investing just under £200m to fund 4,000 zero emission buses, which are expected to result in a net reduction of CO2e equal to about 15% of the savings resulting from our group’s global business activities.”



Last year AES Engineering Ltd Group made an historic commitment to £29m of planet-friendly investment by 2029 in order to go beyond Net Zero for its global business. AESSEAL was already one of the first major UK engineering businesses to reach Net Zero and go beyond.



AES Engineering Ltd says that the target of getting beyond Net Zero by 2029 has been delivered eight years ahead of schedule thanks to a group-wide effort and the "#29by29" pledge. More than £7mn has been committed already but the company intends to keep on going and will continue to support the "Betterworld.Solutions" initiative that encourages global industry to prioritize environmentally-friendly investments.



The group says that the journey to prove it had gone beyond Net Zerowas not an easy one, since most existing accreditation schemes for NetZero only calculate the carbon "balance sheet" for the direct emissions in company-owned facilities or vehicles, and indirect emissions from electricity, steam, heating and cooling, and do not take into account emissions in the supply and value chain.



Rea added: “I would like to congratulate BSI for working with us to find a solution to calculating the net impact of the group when Scopes 1,2 and 3 are all taken into account. This is vital since controlling supply chain emissions in industry (Scope 3) is essential if the planet is to reach the Net Zero target.



“Global industry needs to show it has a conscience about the environment. In the 1950s and 1960s, businesses were all about naked capitalism and making profit. In the 21st century we learned to embrace all "stakeholders" - employees, customers, suppliers and communities. Our "29by29" investment makes the statement that ourmost important stakeholder is the planet.”



