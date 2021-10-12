News: Care home plans back in for former Rotherham fire station site
By Tom Austen
New plans have been submitted for a new 66-bed residential care home on the site of a former fire station in Rotherham.
LNT Care Developments, the UK's leading purpose-built residential care home developer and constructor, wants to resurrect a scheme for Knollbeck Lane in Brampton where a similar scheme was approved in 2014.
The 1.31 acre site is currently vacant, cleared after the empty fire station suffered a large fire in 2011.
LNT has developed 130 care homes specifically for the care of older people, for third-party clients as well as its own subsidiary.
Plans for Rotherham show a 33,000 sq ft purpose built care facility for older people - a two-storey building with single room accomodation with ensuite facilities plus internal and external amenity spaces and a 25 space car park.
The plans state: "The care homes built by LNT are designed with resident's comfort at heart, and provide excellent day-to-day amenities, services and comforts in-house. In this case, this includes main lounges / dining rooms, café/bars, quiet lounges / family rooms, a garden room, a cinema room, a shop and hair studio."
If approved, the development would create 42 full time and 20 part time jobs.
In its latest accounts for the year ending 31 March 2020, LNT Group said that, due to strengthening investment appetite for care home assets, the number of developments and selling prices have increased.
Images: LNT
