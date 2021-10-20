News: Council applies to demolish more Rotherham town centre buildings
By Tom Austen
More buildings are set to be demolished to make way for open space in Rotherham town centre as part of regeneration plans led by Rotherham Council.
The regeneration of Rotherham markets is identiﬁed as a key project within the Town Centre Masterplan which was adopted in 2017. Having been successful in securing £12.6m from the Government's Future High Streets Fund (FHSF), redevelopment plans are back on the table.
Black Cat Building Consultancy are progressing designs for Rotherham Markets which also includes the relocation on the central library. Works have been programmed to commence in 2022.
The proposed preferred option was to relocate the Central Library from the Council's Riverside House to the Guardian Centre, which is part of the Rotherham Markets complex facing Drummond Street. This area could also include new offices for organisations like Citizens Advice Rotherham.
Advertisement
In the meantime, the council is focusing on what to do with buildings on the Eastwood Lane side of the Markets.
A planning application shows that the plan here is to demolish the former Charter Arms, the RAIN Building and the Market Arcade canopy.
The application states that the site is to be cleared in December and backfilled to create a compound that would be used for the rest of the redevelopment before ultimately becoming public realm with terrace seating and hard and soft landscaping.
Rothbiz reported last year on the authority's plans to buy the former pub from the RNN Group (Rotherham College).
The masterplan talked of creating an area of new public space called "college fields" between the market and college campus. Last year the council said that: "The location has further been identified for high-quality public realm introduced as a place for users of the redeveloped markets. This also includes RNN's students and the public to use as a social space to meet, eat and relax."
Citizens Advice, which is currently based in the RAIN Building is already telling users: "Our office is being demolished and our new office is not available until Nov 2022. Therefore our service will continue to be delivered by phone, webchat and video chat."
Public realm improvements are well underway in the town centre and further phases include creating a new Market Square, and Eastwood Gardens.
Images: Google Maps / RMBC
The regeneration of Rotherham markets is identiﬁed as a key project within the Town Centre Masterplan which was adopted in 2017. Having been successful in securing £12.6m from the Government's Future High Streets Fund (FHSF), redevelopment plans are back on the table.
Black Cat Building Consultancy are progressing designs for Rotherham Markets which also includes the relocation on the central library. Works have been programmed to commence in 2022.
The proposed preferred option was to relocate the Central Library from the Council's Riverside House to the Guardian Centre, which is part of the Rotherham Markets complex facing Drummond Street. This area could also include new offices for organisations like Citizens Advice Rotherham.
Advertisement
In the meantime, the council is focusing on what to do with buildings on the Eastwood Lane side of the Markets.
A planning application shows that the plan here is to demolish the former Charter Arms, the RAIN Building and the Market Arcade canopy.
The application states that the site is to be cleared in December and backfilled to create a compound that would be used for the rest of the redevelopment before ultimately becoming public realm with terrace seating and hard and soft landscaping.
Rothbiz reported last year on the authority's plans to buy the former pub from the RNN Group (Rotherham College).
The masterplan talked of creating an area of new public space called "college fields" between the market and college campus. Last year the council said that: "The location has further been identified for high-quality public realm introduced as a place for users of the redeveloped markets. This also includes RNN's students and the public to use as a social space to meet, eat and relax."
Citizens Advice, which is currently based in the RAIN Building is already telling users: "Our office is being demolished and our new office is not available until Nov 2022. Therefore our service will continue to be delivered by phone, webchat and video chat."
Public realm improvements are well underway in the town centre and further phases include creating a new Market Square, and Eastwood Gardens.
Images: Google Maps / RMBC
3 comments:
Council are obsessed with "public realm"that's open space ,that in all honesty town centre dosnt need,there's loads already ,and a huge park(Clifton) virtually intown centre.Message to RMBC'GET THINGS BUILT TO ATTRACT PEOPLE TO TOWN,OPEN SPACES FOR WINOS AND DRUGGIES,WONT ATTRACT PEOPLE'When will they get the message,I despair at the clowns!
Shame Rotherham Council don't care about current 'Green Space' rather than building yet another warehouse when space for them already exists on current Industrial Estates.....
Da Rovrum Laybah RMBC Reckin Ball swings into action yet again, lol. Where's T Dan Smith n John Poulson when ya need 'em 😋😋😂😂😂😂
Post a Comment