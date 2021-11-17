News: New 65,000 sq ft facility for Magtec confirmed
By Tom Austen
A deal has been confirmed for Magtec's state-of-the-art factory for the design, manufacture and integration of its world-leading drive systems for electric and hybrid vehicles in Rotherham.
Acquisition, lettings and asset management specialists Commercial Property Partners (CPP) has let the final two units at the popular Magna 34 Business Park at Templeborough.
Terms have been agreed on Units 2 and 3, totalling 64,706 sq. ft, with the same occupier, Magnetic Technology Systems Ltd (trading as Magtec). The deal on the 10-year lease was agreed by CPP on behalf of their client Mileway, Europe's leader in last mile real estate.
Magna 34 enjoys excellent connectivity situated at Templeborough, near Rotherham, less than one mile from Junction 34 of the M1. It comprises of mixed units totalling in excess of 120,000 sq. ft and is already home to Parcelforce, UK Mail and Element Sheffield Ltd.
Rothbiz reported in July that Magtec had announced a privately-funded expansion representing a multi-million pound commitment which is creating 30 highly skilled new jobs for engineers to work on projects at the cutting edge of transportation.
The expanding company currently employs 125 staff and vacated two older premises in Sheffield and Rotherham to consolidate and expand into Magna 34.
Andrew Gilligan, managing director at Magtec, said: “We are delighted to be opening our new factory and proud to be investing in the future of high-tech design and manufacturing in the UK.
“Fears over a climate emergency are driving change across the global transport industry and Magtec is absolutely at the forefront of the technology needed to make it happen. Our new factory gives us the space to grow, increase production volumes and fulfil our potential in this exciting sector.”
Max Pickering, Surveyor at CPP, added: “Magna 34 is an established business park with a very sought-after location, close to both Sheffield and Rotherham, with easy access to the M1.
“There is still significant demand for businesses seeking well-located space across Yorkshire as Magtec has demonstrated as they now consolidate their growing business to this site."
Utilising two buildings, Magtec One houses the Centre of Excellence for engineering and a cellular manufacturing facility for motors and gearboxes, test rigs for production and development work and a machine shop with the latest equipment.
Magtec Two houses the battery build section, raft build production lines for electric vehicle and hybrid drive systems for road and rail applications, a controller build section, an environmental test chamber and vehicle integration section. It will also serve the company’s growing business re-powering buses for transport groups.
Last year, Magtec was awarded £3m via the Advanced Propulsion Centre (APC) for a project which aims to utilise the latest automation technologies and establish the company as a tier one supplier to the global transport industry.
Images: CPP
