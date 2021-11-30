News: Chamber celebrates a night to remember
By Tom Austen
With a sell-out audience in attendance, Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber proved that despite the challenges posed by Covid-19, there were plenty of reasons for businesses across the region to feel optimistic.
The Chamber’s Celebration for Business event, sponsored by the Morthyng Group, created a carnival like atmosphere, complete with singing waiters, a fairground carousel, as well as thousands of pounds being raised on the evening to support local worthy causes. Over 350 guests from the local business community came together at Magna in the single largest event hosted by Barnsley & Rotherham since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic.
During the evening President Joada Allen, paid tribute to the vital role businesses have played during the past eighteen months, praising the forgotten heroes and recognising the way in which many across the region had adapted to the challenges posed by successive local and national lockdowns, as well as embracing new ways of working.
The important work undertaken by charities and not-for-profit businesses was also given special recognition, with mental health charity Rotherham & Barnsley Mind being named as the Chamber’s chosen charity of the year and receiving a donation of £3,000. Barnsley Sea Cadets and Rotherham-based Rush House were highly commended on the evening, with both charities receiving £500 donations.
In an evening which placed an emphasis upon re-building connections and helping the local business community to come together, special salutes to business were presented to businesses celebrating milestone anniversaries: Oxley & Coward (230 years), Marsden Weighing Machine Group (95 years), KCM Waste Management (35 years) and Hickton Quality Control (30 years). The Chamber also made special presentations to Barnsley-based Naylor Clayware and Rotherham’s Marsden Weighing Group in recognition of receiving the Queen’s Award for International Trade and Innovation respectively.
However, the evening was all about celebrating the strength and diversity of the local business community, and with live music, singing waiters, and much more, there was plenty to enjoy.
Joada Allen, President, Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber said: “The past eighteen months have been unprecedented in our lifetimes. At the beginning of March 2020, many businesses feared the worst. Throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber has worked tirelessly to support our members and help businesses to access the right support at the right time.
“Usually at this time of the year the Chamber reflects on the success achieved by our members at our annual business awards, however, we felt that every business which has successfully navigated its way through the pandemic has their own story of success in the face of adversity and we felt now was a time for unity rather than competition.
“The event proved to be a memorable evening, not just for those companies who were recognised on the evening and was our way of recognising the incredibly way in which so many businesses from across the region have adapted to the challenges they have faced and embraced change.”
