News: Renovating historic Rotherham school building









The redevelopment programme, formulated by leaders at Maltby Learning Trust and the architect of Maltby Academy, will repurpose the old Grammar School building and create a community resource that accommodates local services, supports wellbeing, employment and enterprise, and provides substantial learning opportunities for the Maltby community.



The redevelopment, which secured £4.5m and will be split into three phases, will see the derelict grammar school building, including the landmark clocktower, transformed into a three-story community space to include bookable workspaces, serviced hot-desking, seminar rooms, a community coffee shop, and an apprenticeship centre.



The space will also house the Maltby Learning Trust central services team, and the Maltby Academy Sixth Form centre which will include several classrooms, tutorial rooms and learning spaces for students.



Advertisement

David Sutton, Chief Executive Officer of Maltby Learning Trust, said: “Following the successful remodelling of the Maltby Academy estate and subsequent mothballing of the old grammar school, leaders are delighted to be able to recommission and upgrade the historic building as a community resource that will further complement the state-of-the-art educational environment provided in the Academy.



“After much discussion about the future of the building, and with our plans for an innovative resource for the community which will place skills development and training at its heart, trustees and leaders recognised that the government Levelling Up Fund would be the ideal investment for the Grammar School redevelopment. We approached our local MP and engaged with RMBC to develop our winning bid for the initiative.



"The new provision will provide a range of interlinked educational and vocational services, from sixth form to training and employment, to supporting new business enterprises, and will provide the local community with a sustainable training resource centre. The ambition is that this development will further support the local and regional programme of regeneration.”



Dame Julie Kenny, Chair of the MLT Board, said: “In the coming weeks the Trust will be holding a series of stakeholder engagement events to showcase the exciting plans and explore ways of connecting local community groups, training providers and employers with the planned developments. Whilst the Trust have shaped ambitious plans for this building and worked with the Local Authority to orchestrate this exciting opportunity and secure significant investment for the Maltby community, it is now important that all stakeholders engage in the planning of this development and make the vision a reality.”



In April was the building again under the



Phase one development will provide the refurbished accommodation for the Post 16 centre in the north wing whilst securing the remaining buildings, mothballing and making them wind and weather tight. From January 2022, ex-students will be able to buy a brick of the Maltby Grammar School building.



Maltby Learning Trust website



Images: Maltby Learning Trust Rothbiz reported in October that the project was part of a winning bid to the Government's Levelling Up Fund based around building a new leisure industry that responds to the challenges of economic recovery and health and well-being.The redevelopment programme, formulated by leaders at Maltby Learning Trust and the architect of Maltby Academy, will repurpose the old Grammar School building and create a community resource that accommodates local services, supports wellbeing, employment and enterprise, and provides substantial learning opportunities for the Maltby community.The redevelopment, which secured £4.5m and will be split into three phases, will see the derelict grammar school building, including the landmark clocktower, transformed into a three-story community space to include bookable workspaces, serviced hot-desking, seminar rooms, a community coffee shop, and an apprenticeship centre.The space will also house the Maltby Learning Trust central services team, and the Maltby Academy Sixth Form centre which will include several classrooms, tutorial rooms and learning spaces for students.David Sutton, Chief Executive Officer of Maltby Learning Trust, said: “Following the successful remodelling of the Maltby Academy estate and subsequent mothballing of the old grammar school, leaders are delighted to be able to recommission and upgrade the historic building as a community resource that will further complement the state-of-the-art educational environment provided in the Academy.“After much discussion about the future of the building, and with our plans for an innovative resource for the community which will place skills development and training at its heart, trustees and leaders recognised that the government Levelling Up Fund would be the ideal investment for the Grammar School redevelopment. We approached our local MP and engaged with RMBC to develop our winning bid for the initiative."The new provision will provide a range of interlinked educational and vocational services, from sixth form to training and employment, to supporting new business enterprises, and will provide the local community with a sustainable training resource centre. The ambition is that this development will further support the local and regional programme of regeneration.”Dame Julie Kenny, Chair of the MLT Board, said: “In the coming weeks the Trust will be holding a series of stakeholder engagement events to showcase the exciting plans and explore ways of connecting local community groups, training providers and employers with the planned developments. Whilst the Trust have shaped ambitious plans for this building and worked with the Local Authority to orchestrate this exciting opportunity and secure significant investment for the Maltby community, it is now important that all stakeholders engage in the planning of this development and make the vision a reality.”In April was the building again under the threat of demolition only for new plans for its reuse submitted in July. The building suffered a fire in September.Phase one development will provide the refurbished accommodation for the Post 16 centre in the north wing whilst securing the remaining buildings, mothballing and making them wind and weather tight. From January 2022, ex-students will be able to buy a brick of the Maltby Grammar School building.

Maltby Learning Trust has revealed further details of a proposed £6.3m redevelopment of the former Maltby Grammar School building, to create an incubator space for training, apprenticeships, and start up support in the leisure and hospitality sectors.