News: Rotherham United cap stadium capacity





In December, the Government announced new rules to combat the spread of a new Coronavirus variant which mean that those responsible for any event with 10,000 or more attendees at any point in time, would be required to request the NHS COVID Pass as a condition of entry. This is the case regardless of whether the event is indoor or outdoor, or if attendees are seated or expected to stand or move around.



The League One club has not yet welcomed an attendance of 10,000 or more this season, and capacity is already reduced to 10,600.



Rothbiz reported in October that



Bridge repair works were projected to be finished in December and Rotherham United's game with Lincoln City at AESSEAL New York Stadium was postponed after the visiting team said that it was unable to fulfil the fixture due to a number of positive COVID-19 cases in their squad.



The NHS COVID Pass is used to demonstrate COVID-19 status when travelling abroad and domestically at venues and settings in England. To enter certain venues and events in England you must have proof of one of the following: you are vaccinated with two doses of an approved vaccine (or one of the single-dose Janssen vaccine); you have completed a negative PCR test or negative rapid lateral flow test within the past 48 hours; you are exempt from vaccination or vaccination and testing on the basis of a medical exemption or clinical trial participation.



A statement from Rotherham United said: "It is our responsibility as a cornerstone of the local community to remain vigilant and set an example when it comes to limiting the spread of the disease.



"We will, therefore, be continuing to enforce measures including the requirement to wear a mask (for anyone aged 11+) whilst in any indoor areas – including concourses and hospitality lounges – unless eating or drinking, or where medically exempt.



"Good practice for limiting the spread of the virus will also be encouraged including messaging around the regular washing and sanitising of hands, social distancing from others (where possible) and not attending fixtures prior to which you feel unwell or are showing symptoms of the virus.



"The club has extensively discussed the above matter and also studied the remaining home fixtures in 2021/22, and with the exception of any potential future cup ties, believe that it is unlikely that we will surpass crowds of 9,999. In the event that a league fixture looks likely to reach or exceed the capacity of 9,999, the club will reserve the right to reduce the away attendance or revisit this matter entirely and introduce a Covid certification scheme."



RUFC website



Rotherham United has chosen to temporarily cap the capacity of AESSEAL New York Stadium at 9,999 meaning that supporters will not have to show Covid-19 certification to gain entry to first team fixtures.