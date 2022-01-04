News: Rotherham micro pub plans turned down
By Tom Austen
Operators have been refused planning permission for a micro pub at a popular Rotherham retail village.
Rothbiz reported in August on plans at Deer Park Farm, a family run business based at Thrybergh that has evolved into a destination now offering bespoke furniture, antiques and a farm shop.
The application involved rearranging the current buildings in order to create a retail unit in a current storage building to be occupied by an antiques emporium. A separate building would then see the three current retail units changed into one drinking establishment and one retail unit (a flower studio). A third building containing the tea rooms is set to remain unchanged.
Work to create the Deer Park Tap was completed last year.
An application to vary the premises licence for the property was approved by Rotherham Council's Licensing Sub-Committee in September. It enables the sale of alcohol (for consumption on and off the premises) between 10am and 8:30pm Monday to Saturday and 11am and 8:30pm on Sundays.
However, the connected planning application, relating to the use of the buildings, has now been refused.
Advertisement
The decision was made without going before the planning board and officers concluded: "The Council considers that the proposed public house and associated outside seating area (use class Sui Generis) would be in conflict with the residential properties on Arran Hill and Church View by introducing a use which would lead to unacceptable levels of noise nuisance and general disturbance to local residents during the daytime and evening in this residential location, and as such the proposal is considered to be contrary to ... [the] Local Plan."
Hannah Kent from the council's Environmental Health department, added: "I note that we have received complaints of noise, odour and rats being seen on the site in relation to the current usage, and there are numerous objections from neighbours concerned with a loss of amenity in relation to noise, odour, light and the location being so close with a direct line of site into their homes. I concur with their concerns and recognise that the proposal has the potential to significantly impact the amenity of the nearby residents."
A noise assessment submitted by the applicants concluded that the "noise associated with the development is considered to be negligible" due in part to the nearby road noise but Environmental Health disagreed, adding that numerous residents had already made complaints of noise from patrons and that "a raised human voice is clearly discernible in comparison to vehicle noise and as such is more intrusive."
Deer Park Retail Village website
Images: Deer Park Farm / Facebook
Rothbiz reported in August on plans at Deer Park Farm, a family run business based at Thrybergh that has evolved into a destination now offering bespoke furniture, antiques and a farm shop.
The application involved rearranging the current buildings in order to create a retail unit in a current storage building to be occupied by an antiques emporium. A separate building would then see the three current retail units changed into one drinking establishment and one retail unit (a flower studio). A third building containing the tea rooms is set to remain unchanged.
Work to create the Deer Park Tap was completed last year.
An application to vary the premises licence for the property was approved by Rotherham Council's Licensing Sub-Committee in September. It enables the sale of alcohol (for consumption on and off the premises) between 10am and 8:30pm Monday to Saturday and 11am and 8:30pm on Sundays.
However, the connected planning application, relating to the use of the buildings, has now been refused.
Advertisement
The decision was made without going before the planning board and officers concluded: "The Council considers that the proposed public house and associated outside seating area (use class Sui Generis) would be in conflict with the residential properties on Arran Hill and Church View by introducing a use which would lead to unacceptable levels of noise nuisance and general disturbance to local residents during the daytime and evening in this residential location, and as such the proposal is considered to be contrary to ... [the] Local Plan."
Hannah Kent from the council's Environmental Health department, added: "I note that we have received complaints of noise, odour and rats being seen on the site in relation to the current usage, and there are numerous objections from neighbours concerned with a loss of amenity in relation to noise, odour, light and the location being so close with a direct line of site into their homes. I concur with their concerns and recognise that the proposal has the potential to significantly impact the amenity of the nearby residents."
A noise assessment submitted by the applicants concluded that the "noise associated with the development is considered to be negligible" due in part to the nearby road noise but Environmental Health disagreed, adding that numerous residents had already made complaints of noise from patrons and that "a raised human voice is clearly discernible in comparison to vehicle noise and as such is more intrusive."
Deer Park Retail Village website
Images: Deer Park Farm / Facebook
0 comments:
Post a Comment