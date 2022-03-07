News: GUTS back for 2022
By Tom Austen
Get up to Speed with STEM, Yorkshire’s largest annual employer-inspired science, technology, engineering, manufacturing (STEM) and construction showcase for young people is back at Magna in Rotherham for 2022.
Known as GUTS, the event is a chance to see some of the UK’s most exciting STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) inventions, and meet the people who design, build and operate them.
Last year, GUTS was held virtually to still give young people the opportunity to learn about and engage with STEM related businesses even in a global pandemic.
2022's event takes place at Magna Science Adventure Centre on Wednesday March 23.
Get up to Speed with STEM also gives companies taking part the opportunity to showcase their business, highlight career opportunities and current vacancies and meet with other businesses, whilst helping to address the skills gap in STEM-related industries.
For the first time, the Get up to Speed live showcase will also be followed by an online event where registered attendees can gain exclusive access to a digital platform. Here users can access virtual tours, demonstrations, career stories, inventions, company profiles and interviews, created by some of the UK’s leading STEM businesses.
John Barber, CEO of The Work-wise Foundation (organiser of the event) said: “Feedback from our online experience in 2021 was fantastic, so we wanted to ensure that this digital element wasn’t lost now the live event can go ahead again. Every year is a sell out and with the physical showcase and digital platform combined, we have no doubt this year will be our biggest yet."
The day will start with the Business Breakfast event focusing on Digital Skills For Business Leaders. With David Richards MBE, Chairman, President, CEO and co-founder WANdisco, as keynote speaker, the event will aim to highlight the need for business leaders to understand and embrace digital technologies, recognise the benefits this can bring to their business and understand why equipping and recruiting young people with these skills is critical. There will be the opportunity to hear first-hand from local companies that have embraced the challenge and also learn what support is out there to help.
For over ten years, Get up to Speed has showcased STEM-related career opportunities to over 30,000 young people and their families from across the South Yorkshire region and beyond.
GUTS website
Images: work-wise
