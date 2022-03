News: South Yorkshire hosts Economic Summit

Images: SYMCA

The SEP paves the way to a stronger, greener and fairer economy as the region looks to unlock its potential and create prosperity and opportunity for all. A Renewal Action Plan has also been published which sets out a road map to help South Yorkshire recover from the pandemic and put the region on the path towards social and economic renewal.The summit is being held at Kollider / Castle House in Sheffield on March 9.A key focus will be the levelling up white paper sets out the UK government's vision to level up and bring prosperity across the UK. A panel of experts will discuss the national mission and what that means for South Yorkshire. The panel includes South Yorkshire Mayor, Dan Jarvis MBE MP, Lucy Nickson, Chair of the South Yorkshire, Local Enterprise Partnership and Andy Haldane, Economist, Head of the Levelling Up Taskforce.Other sessions are set to focus on Access to Finance, Supporting Clusters and Clustering (chaired by Sharon Kemp, chief executive of Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council and part of the Advanced Manufacturing Innovation District Leadership Group), Access to Skills and Opportunity, Innovation Ecosystems and a session that showcases the opportunities and potential in South Yorkshire, from clean tech and energy, sustainable manufacturing, arts, culture and heritage and new emerging partnerships.