News: South Yorkshire hosts Economic Summit





The SEP paves the way to a stronger, greener and fairer economy as the region looks to unlock its potential and create prosperity and opportunity for all. A Renewal Action Plan has also been published which sets out a road map to help South Yorkshire recover from the pandemic and put the region on the path towards social and economic renewal.



The summit is being held at Kollider / Castle House in Sheffield on March 9.



Advertisement

A key focus will be the levelling up white paper sets out the UK government's vision to level up and bring prosperity across the UK. A panel of experts will discuss the national mission and what that means for South Yorkshire. The panel includes South Yorkshire Mayor, Dan Jarvis MBE MP, Lucy Nickson, Chair of the South Yorkshire, Local Enterprise Partnership and Andy Haldane, Economist, Head of the Levelling Up Taskforce.



Other sessions are set to focus on Access to Finance, Supporting Clusters and Clustering (chaired by Sharon Kemp, chief executive of Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council and part of the Advanced Manufacturing Innovation District Leadership Group), Access to Skills and Opportunity, Innovation Ecosystems and a session that showcases the opportunities and potential in South Yorkshire, from clean tech and energy, sustainable manufacturing, arts, culture and heritage and new emerging partnerships.



SYMCA website



Images: SYMCA The SEP paves the way to a stronger, greener and fairer economy as the region looks to unlock its potential and create prosperity and opportunity for all. A Renewal Action Plan has also been published which sets out a road map to help South Yorkshire recover from the pandemic and put the region on the path towards social and economic renewal.The summit is being held at Kollider / Castle House in Sheffield on March 9.A key focus will be the levelling up white paper sets out the UK government's vision to level up and bring prosperity across the UK. A panel of experts will discuss the national mission and what that means for South Yorkshire. The panel includes South Yorkshire Mayor, Dan Jarvis MBE MP, Lucy Nickson, Chair of the South Yorkshire, Local Enterprise Partnership and Andy Haldane, Economist, Head of the Levelling Up Taskforce.Other sessions are set to focus on Access to Finance, Supporting Clusters and Clustering (chaired by Sharon Kemp, chief executive of Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council and part of the Advanced Manufacturing Innovation District Leadership Group), Access to Skills and Opportunity, Innovation Ecosystems and a session that showcases the opportunities and potential in South Yorkshire, from clean tech and energy, sustainable manufacturing, arts, culture and heritage and new emerging partnerships.

South Yorkshire will host an Economic Summit this week that brings together the brightest thinkers from across the country, the best businesses, entrepreneurs, research institutes and anchor institutions for a day of debate and ideation.The summit follows the The South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority and Local Enterprise Partnership approving their 20-year Strategic Economic Plan (SEP), which sets out local leaders’ blueprint to drive the region’s recovery from COVID and transform South Yorkshire’s economy and society for people, businesses and places.