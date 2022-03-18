News: Rotherham jobs at risk as DWP announce office closures

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has announced large-scale office closures, which unions say will almost certainly mean job losses.



At least 1,000 jobs are at risk over the closure of 13 processing sites, with more job losses feared over the closure and relocation of a further 29 offices. Closures are scheduled to happen by June 2023.



Included in the list of locations is the DWP office in the Dearne Valley in Rotherham.



Discovery House on the Callflex Business Park has been placed in the "Sites closing, alternative offered" category by the government department.



The DWP is responsible for welfare, pensions and child maintenance policy. As the UK’s biggest public service department it administers the State Pension and a range of working age, disability and ill health benefits to around 20 million claimants and customers.



In Rotherham, the 30,000 sq ft office is home to DWP's debt management operations such as the Counter Fraud and Compliance Directorate (CFCD) team.



A statement from the PCS union said: "The government was quick to praise civil servants at the start of the pandemic, but ministers are even quicker to fire them now they have declared the pandemic over.



"Our members have worked tirelessly behind the scenes, keeping the country running, paying out benefits to almost two-and-a-half million families, helping them to put food on their table and keep a roof over their head.



"These are the workers rightly praised in 2020 by secretary of state for work and pensions Theresa Coffey as ‘exceptional’. In November 2021, prime minister Boris Johnson called DWP staff “miracle workers”.



"Now, as food and fuel prices rise faster than ever, they are being abandoned by Coffey and Johnson’s cronies and left to fend for themselves."



Images: Google Maps