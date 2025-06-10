News: Proposed new Rotherham apartment block "too high" says council
By Tom Austen
Plans to create 16 luxury apartments in Rotherham town centre are at risk of being refused after the council's heritage planner deemed the proposed new building to be too high.
Rothbiz reported at the start of 2025 on plans to knock down a prominent matchday pub and replace it with a new-build block of flats.
Close to Forge Island and the New York Stadium, the area around Domine Lane, Main Street and Market Street has been successfully regenerated with high quality residential and mixed use developments. The latest plans are for a bar at the back of the old Post Office, once used to store the vehicles for the workers.
Currently The Forge (Magoo's bar), the pub operation has been made smaller over the years after consent was granted to create five apartments in the Loading Bay / Post office building. Previously The Exchange, and formerly Yates Wine Lodge, it is where Mark McGrail, owner of SME Environmental Holdings, saved the vacant building and created the 1915 Bar & Bistro in 2016.
At six storeys, the design for "Forge Apartments" from Just Architecture is for a "relatively condense apartment scheme" that aims to complement the existing buildings and create 16 luxury apartments, including two duplex apartments and two penthouse apartments, next to the former Post Office.
A response to the plans has now been made by Matt Peck, Assistant Development Manager & Conservation, Planning, Regeneration & Transport Service at Rotherham Council.
He states: "The building is historic and architectural interest [sic], and though unlisted, is a building of character within the Rotherham Town Centre Conservation Area.
"Overall, with regards to the scale and massing of the proposed residential block of flats, it appears to be largely within character with the approved and extent scheme to the left on Domine Lane and the building across the road. However, the scale and massing does dominate the former Post Office Building on the corner of Domine Lane and Main Street.
"My view is that the height of the building should be reduced by two stories to the west elevation. However, it could step upon the northern elevation to be more in line with the approved building to left. This would bring the height and scale and massing away from the remaining historic former Post Office."
A decision on the planning application has yet to be made. Applicants, SME Holdings, are being asked to reduce the height of the building and also to provide more justification for the loss of the building.
A viability assessment already shows how current build costs would exceed a total gross development value.
Historic England, the government's statutory adviser on the historic environment, has also responded to the application and has decided to not offer advice in this case. Rotherham Council planners subsequently asked Historic England if they assessed the impact of the height of the proposed building on views of the Grade I Minster nearby.
Historic England concluded: "As part of our review of this case we did consider the setting of the Minster and considered that based on the information received we had no concerns relating to the height of the proposal."
Images: Google Maps / Just Architecture
2 comments:
And there we have it,as I've said a thousand times terrified of building above 4 storeys and the usual Minster used as excuse,funny York and other towns/city's with far more important grand buildings than minster don't have a problem with building high?.Toy town council!
"My view is that the height of the building should be reduced by two stories to the west elevation. However, it could step upon the northern elevation to be more in line with the approved building to left. This would bring the height and scale and massing away from the remaining historic former Post Office." How is this using the Minster as an excuse? The reasoning is around the height vs. the neighbouring Post Office building, and it seems a sensible suggestion to alter the elevation to reduce next to the Post Office and step to the north.
