News: Latest AMP buildings approved
By Tom Austen
Detailed plans for the latest commercial space on the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP) in Rotherham have been approved.
The world-renowned AMP is part of Harworth Group's wider Waverley regeneration scheme where there is the potential for over 2,000 new jobs to be created.
Outline plans were approved last year for a further 242,000 sq ft of commercial floorspace on land to the south of the AMP at Whittle Way and Highfield Spring.
The latest reserved matters application from Harworth is for part of the site and shows three buildings that can be sub-divided into 11 separate units with a total floor area of 92,800 sq ft.
The buildings are designed to be inkeeping with the character of the AMP, and proposed building materials are to include metal resin rain screen cladding, profile metal cladding and smooth black bricks.
Access is set to be off Whittle Way and Rotherham Council planners secured an improved landscape plan for the site.
Knight Frank is the agent for the scheme, known as R-Evolution Phase Four.
In its latest financial results, Harworth stated that 1.6 million sq ft had been built or sold so far on the AMP with the intended amount of development on completion (scheduled for 2025) at 2.1 million sq ft.
Harworth is also currently underway with the delivery of a 100,000 sq ft facility at the AMP, on behalf of sportswear manufacturer SBD Apparel. Contractors, Lindum York, say that construction work is due to be finished in summer 2022. It is expected to create more than 200 jobs when fully operational.
Harworth Group website
Images: Harworth / Harris Partnership
