News: Convenience foods manufacturer seeks 300 new recruits as part of Rotherham expansion









The plans were for a 21,000 sq ft extension to one of three main buildings at the site at Waleswood, known as "Kiveton Kitchens."



Headquartered in Dublin, Greencore supplies foodservice, grocery and other retailers, including all of the major UK supermarkets. Strong market positions are held in a range of categories including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.



The Greencore site at Waleswood has produced food for nearly 100 years, having initially opened as Sutherlands in 1927, before transitioning to Hazlewood Foods and Greencore since 2002.



The employer has recently attended a local recruitment fair and hosted an open day for potential new starters. Rother Valley MP, Alexander Stafford also visited to see how the construction work was coming along.



The MP said: "The site is one of the largest quiche bakeries in the UK and a leading supplier of chilled soup for supermarkets. As the company embarks on bringing the production of chilled ready meals on board, I am delighted that this signals the confidence and trust that the retailer has in Greencore, which in turn provides long term job opportunities for people in the local community."



Darren Haywood, Site General Manager at Greencore, added: "Alexander has been incredibly helpful and supportive of what we do here. Most recently, he sponsored the Gulliver’s Valley Jobs Fair last month, which gave us the opportunity to showcase the fantastic variety of roles on offer at Greencore. It was my pleasure to have the opportunity to share our exciting plans with Alexander, and to show him around what will be our new state-of-the art food manufacturing site, which is due to open at the end of June. We are grateful for the support that he has given us, and we look forward to welcoming him back to Kiveton later in the year."



Convenience foods manufacturer Greencore is looking to grow from 650 colleagues to nearly 1,000 people by this summer, as part of a multi-million pound expansion at its Rotherham site to produce chilled ready meals for a major supermarket chain.