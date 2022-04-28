News: Rotherham hotel continues to house asylum seekers

A hotel in Rotherham is to house more asylum seekers after signing a deal with The Home Office.



But local MP, John Healey says the Holiday Inn at Manvers is "utterly unsuited as accomodation for 130 asylum seekers" and has written to the home secretary voicing concerns.



Known as the Holiday Inn Express Rotherham – North, the 130-bed hotel was a key development within the £100m+ Waterfront development at Manvers. The £9m development opened in late 2009 as the Park Inn by Radisson.



It has been used for the last six months as a temporary home for asylum seekers fleeing the Taliban in Afghanistan and the Rotherham MP understands that the franchisee has been contracted by The Home Office who plan to move asylum seekers already in Rotherham from the Ibis Hotel at Bramley, with further arrivals from May.



The Wentworth and Dearne MP said that no consultation had taken place and outlined that the hotel is miles away from many support services. He went on to say that the the Home Office’s use of hotels to accommodate refugees is "a direct result of serious problems in the asylum system, which is failing and unfair" with 9 out of 21 local authorities in Yorkshire and Humber unwilling to play a part.



In his letter, Healey said: "We are a town that has always been willing to welcome those fleeing persecution who are refugees in Britain, as we have done recently with support for the Afghan refugees airlifted out of Kabul [and] placed in this Manvers hotel over the last six months.



"Local people responded with donations of clothes and toys. Our Rotherham schools welcomed the children into classrooms and the next-door Aldi provided toys, food and sweets before the Home Office vouchers were eventually available.



"We have been pleased as the Afghan families have been able to move on to permanent accomodation in South Yorkshire and elsewhere and we were sorry to see the remaining Afghan guests moved last month to another hotel in Leeds. However, we looked forward to regaining the Holiday Inn as a hotel for paying guests and visitors. We want it back open and operating as a hotel."



Images: Google Maps