News: Further details of massive Rotherham warehouse development
By Tom Austen
Further fine details for a huge distribution centre development alongside the M18 motorway in Rotherham have been submitted.
Outline plans were approved for "Interchange Park" on former greenbelt land at Hellaby in 2020 and applicants said that it could be home to over 1,000 jobs. Since then, Panattoni, the largest industrial real estate developer in Europe, has bought the Cumwell Lane site and gained approval for changes to the plans.
A reserved matters planning application was approved last year for a 715,000 sq ft speculative development, now-called Panattoni Park Rotherham, consisting of the 630,000 sq ft facility (a maximum of 21 metres high) and a smaller 85,000 sq ft facility (15 metres).
Following continued dialogue with planners at Rotherham Council, the latest application focuses on appearance and landscaping.
A new Noise Assessment and Visual Impact Assessment have been submitted.
To improve screening, the developers have reviewed levels across the site and are proposing to reduce overall site levels by 0.74 metres in the vicinity of the largest unit. The layout of the smaller unit has been revised to "facilitate a deeper landscaping belt" and higher bunds of 2 - 3 metres are designed to improve the level of screening from Bateman Road and Cumwell Lane.
An extended acoustic fence is not deemed neccessary in planning terms but developers have offered to extend the fence to offer additional mitigation to nearby residents. Developers also say that the proposed landscaping scheme will effectively screen the HGV parking and service yard.
The proposed steel frame buildings are set to have metal cladding in a palette of silver/metallic/grey, with feature entrances and glazing to the office elements. New details include removing the darker bands to reflect a lighter palette.
As already approved in previous plans, vehicular access to the new units is to be via Cumwell Lane which is off the A631. A dedicated access road will be provided to both units from Cumwell Lane for HGVs.
The detailed scheme includes a total of 490 car parking spaces, of which 99 will provide for electric charging and 25 will be provided as accessible spaces. An additional 189 spaces for HGV parking is also proposed. Parking for 180 bicycles will be provided across the site.
Letting agents are M1 Agency, Legat Owen and Knight Frank.
Panatonni website
Images: Panatonni / Vista 3d
