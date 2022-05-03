News: Plans for new town centre green space revealed
By Tom Austen
Pedestrianised roads around residential and leisure developments, natural play space for children and the creation of a riverside walk along the River Don are among ideas for new green space in Rotherham town centre.
Riverside Gardens is a new public space which will form a key gateway to the flagship Forge Island leisure development and wider town centre.
Rothbiz revealed last month that Tetra Tech, a leading provider of consulting and engineering services, had been appointed by the council on a £439,196 contract for the design and delivery of the gardens and public realm.
Extending from the area around the recently demolished Riverside Precint, the scheme takes in the old abbatoir site by the river, most recently used as a car park, and runs past the Old Market, Keppel Wharf and Westgate Chambers residential developments.
There is a prime focus on pedestrian access along and into Riverside Gardens. With the pedestrianisation of part of Market Street and Domine Lane, the aim is to form an entrance leading to Riverside Gardens and Forge Island from the town centre.
A cgi video released as part of the consultation also shows new buildings on Corporations Street which could be linked to plans for extending the the Leisure and Cultural Quarter from Forge Island.
The Leader of Rotherham Council, Cllr Chris Read, said: “Riverside Gardens will provide a great gateway into Forge Island but will also be a destination in its own right.
“This scheme is a key part of the Town Centre Masterplan and will complement other public realm work across the town centre as we seek to ensure the area is something the whole town can be proud of.”
At Forge Island, where work is being carried out to create a new leisure scheme with an 8-screen boutique style cinema, modern hotel, food and drink outlets and car parking.
Consultaion on the plans is on until Sunday May 15 at www.rotherhamtowncentre.co.uk/riverside-gardens
There will also be a public information event in the town centre on Tuesday 10 May and Wednesday 11 May at the top of Bridgegate next to All Saints’ Square, from 10am to 2pm.
Images: RMBC / Tetra Tech
1 comments:
Obsession with green space,green space that's not actually needed.Why another green space,when minster gardens are just over road from here,and Riverside walk ,not to mention Rotherham have a huge park (Clifton) virtually in town centre.Get things built,last thing town needs us more green space for local dredges of society to hang about in.RMBC haven't got a clue what people want!
