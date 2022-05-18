News: AMRC Training Centre drives forward with new McLaren Racing partnership





Globally renowned for being a pioneer in the competitive world of F1, McLaren Racing has formed a partnership with the AMRC Training Centre to provide level-three apprenticeships in metallic machining, starting in September 2022.



The lucky candidates will divide their study time between the AMRC Training Centre on the Advancd Manufacturing park (AMP) in Rotherham, with on-site experience at the McLaren Technology Centre (MTC) in Woking, Surrey.



Piers Thynne, McLaren Racing’s Executive Director of F1 Operations, said: “The AMRC not only provides the best machining apprenticeships in the country, but has the best set-up to help grow the machinists of the future. I am excited to see this partnership develop the next generation of apprentices who will join us at McLaren and I look forward to welcoming our first cohort, later this year.”



Apprentices will learn all the aspects involved with the manufacture of metallic and additive manufactured components and be able to operate various manual and computer numerical control (CNC) machine tools within the manufacturing departments at the MTC.



Anne Griggs, head of business development and contracts at the AMRC Training Centre, says bringing more opportunities with high-profile employers to South Yorkshire is an exciting step forward.



“Securing the delivery of an apprenticeship for a major player like McLaren Racing is fantastic news and provides us with opportunities to collaborate with some of the most well-respected companies, not only within South Yorkshire, but across the UK and the world.



“We already have an existing relationship working with luxury supercar maker McLaren Automotive and their McLaren Composites Technology Centre in the Sheffield region, and we are excited to extend our partnership further with McLaren Racing’s Formula 1 Team - helping them to create the skilled engineers of tomorrow - and providing them with the knowledge and skills required for them to continue their ride into the world of motorsport.



“It is a privilege to become a part of the apprentices’ journey and we look forward to welcoming them to the AMRC Training Centre in September.”



The full-time position will be based at McLaren’s headquarters in Woking, with the apprenticeship training taking place at the University of Sheffield AMRC Training Centre.



The University of Sheffield AMRC Training Centre in Rotherham has secured pole position to become the new apprenticeship supplier for the next generation of engineers who want to steer their careers into motorsport with McLaren Racing’s Formula 1 Team.