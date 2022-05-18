News: Council's cabinet confirms £70m Rotherham regen projects





Areas in the town centre, Eastwood, Templeborough and Parkgate are in line for an economic boost backed by the Government's Town Deal and Levelling Up Fund.The Government has also awarded £19.9m from the Levelling Up Fund for a number of connected projects in the leisure industry.Simon Moss, assistant director for planning, regeneration and transportation at Rotherham Council, explained to councillors: "The Town Deal essentially builds on the principle of the town centre masterplan which identified the need to diversify the offer for the town centre - more leisure activities, transforming town centres into more local centres and providing opportunities to go and do things - and of course, more housing."That means that the basics around providing more jobs and good transport links are as important as ever and the Town Deal and town centre Levelling Up projects are all pulling together to support those aims. It enables us to go a bit further and faster, with a proactive role in bringing sites forward."The leisure economy bid will help us to deliver projects across the borough, working with partners to develop those assets that we've got in the leisure economy."In the town centre a mix of funding is set to be used to continue the development of a Riverside Residential Quarter. Masterplanning is underway for up to 279 high quality residential units, to include a mix of apartments and houses.Money will be used for the acquisition of land owned by the private sector, the creation of a new Riverside Walk, bridge and general infrastructure around the Sheffield Road and Westgate area.At the historic Guest & Chrimes site, the latest plans, revealed by Rothbiz, are to use £4.5m to turn this eyesore into a new leisure and cultural venue focussed on live music which would also be a fan zone on matchdays.Funding is also being used to capitalise on the Forge Island development and extend the Leisure & Cultural Quarter with vacant buildings on Corporation Street a target for investment.For example, the private sector is involved with the redevelopment of the former Lloyds and NatWest Bank buildings and the Council is looking to acquire the burnt out buildings at 3-7 Corporation Street using a CPO. Moving away from the town centre, around £6.5m from the Town Deal is set to be used to create a new "heart" of the Templeborough business zone by "bringing forward underutilised sites and creating new opportunities for businesses within accessible and pleasant public realm."At the other side of town, plans are to create an accessible pedestrian route between Eastwood and Parkgate. Currently there are two bridges crossing the railway line and the canal, both with stepped access. This is a popular route but difficult to navigate.Also at Parkgate, funding is set to work up proposals for a new mainline station in spite of the Government's omission in its recent rail plans. Rotherham Council and the private sector led Town Deal board are working on the business case focussing on the benefits of the station and the regeneration opportunities around it. The leisure economy projects include investment at Magna, Wentworth Woodhouse, Thrybergh and Rother Valley Country Parks, and skills focused projects at Gulliver's Valley and Maltby Academy.Business cases have been worked up and will be submitted to the Government with the implementation of projects subject to the Council's assurance framework and capital programme monitoring.The Council has also confirmed that it would enter the next round of the Levelling Up Fund with another bid focused on Dinnington and Wath town centres.Rotherham Council's Strategic Director for Regeneration & Environment, Paul Woodcock, said: "The schemes have got a really good geographical spread. A good mix of council schemes that we lead on, but also a mix of ones where we are working with the private and other sectors in order to bring those forward."

