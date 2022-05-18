News: Rotherham town centre apartments plans passed
By Tom Austen
Two sets of plans to bring more flats to Rotherham town centre have been approved.
At the Moorgate end of town, on Grove Road, an attractive early 20th century building is set to be reused as 13 new apartments according to a recently approved planning application from Create Properties Ltd.
The former office building has been occupied by Hope Church, a community church, along with being the home of Rotherham Foodbank. Both uses have recently secured new premises elsewhere.
Approved by Rotherham Council without going to the planning board, officers said that the proposed change of use to residential is acceptable in principle as the area is zoned for a mix of uses.
The plans, drawn up by Urbana Town Planning Ltd, show the proposed renovation and reconfiguration of the internal layout to create 13 new apartments, comprising three 1-bedroom apartments and ten 2-bedroom apartments.
Also in the plans is 1,500 sq ft of communal amenity space which has the potential to be a gym or coworking space. Eight car parking spaces in an existing undercroft parking area would be retained, and cycle storage facility for ten cycles would be added.
The proposals include retaining the attractive central 1920s façade, reinstating the sash windows lost on the ground floor. Conversion of the building allows for improvement of the appearance of the 1960s extension, where elevations have been modernised through updated buff brick and zinc finishes as well as glazing upgrades.
Council officers have included a condition that coloured window frames be used as to "significantly enhance the overall appearance of the façade" and conclude that the "proposed conversion and alterations to this building are acceptable in design terms and would enhance its appearance and the character and appearance of the Rotherham Town Centre Conservation Area."
On Doncaster Gate, plans have also been approved to convert a former pool hall into an apartment block with 20 new apartments.
The site includes two buildings and was initially used as a department store. The 1930's Howard Street building is considered to have an attractive appearance which is set to be restored.
Again, officers included a condition requiring that the windows are constructed of aluminium frames and coloured instead of using uPVC frames as the buildings are visually prominent within the Rotherham Town Centre Conservation Area.
A further application for apartments on the ground floor of the adjacent empty retail unit were withdrawn.
Images: WindsorPatania Architects / Google Maps
