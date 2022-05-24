News: Productivity grant opportunity for Rotherham businesses
By Tom Austen
Rotherham firms are being encouraged to apply for a grant which will help improve their productivity.
The Business Productivity Project is being run by Rotherham Council’s economic development unit, RiDO, to benefit small and medium sized businesses across the borough, part funded through the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF).
The aim of the project is to improve firms’ productivity through the provision of capital or revenue grant, and to improve how they measure and report productivity gains.
Whilst the project is initially looking to safeguard businesses and jobs, priority will be given to those applicants that can best demonstrate how the investments will have a positive impact on productivity and the creation of potential new employment opportunities in the town.
Rotherham’s businesses are invited to apply with an investment project up to a maximum value of £15,000, to benefit from 50% grant funding up to £7,500.
Already businesses are benefiting from receiving funding. Examples of projects that have been supported are purchase of new equipment which has increased the speed of production, therefore improving the productivity of the organisation, and new CRM software which have improved processes and improved the productivity of staff.
Paul Woodcock, Strategic Director for Regeneration and Environment at Rotherham Council, said: “This is a great opportunity for businesses within Rotherham to receive support around a project that will make their services or people more productive. We’d encourage firms to get in touch to see if they are eligible, and what the steps are, soon as there is a finite budget and timescales.”
