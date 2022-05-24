News: Redrow gets green light for 300 new homes in Rotherham village
By Tom Austen
National housebuilder, Redrow has been granted planning permission for over 300 houses in Rotherham.
At Ravenfield, Redrow submitted details last year for a planned development on land at Moor Lane South.
An outline application for the erection of up to 320 No. dwellinghouses on a large field was approved by Rotherham Council in February 2021.
The latest application for the 14.40 hectare site provided details for approval such as the house types and access into the development, which is proposed via two simple priority T-junctions onto the B6093 Moor Lane South.
The plans include a mix of three, four and five-bedroom homes from Redrow's Heritage Collection, with 240 homes for private sale and 80 affordable properties, offering a wide range of options to meet the needs of the community.
Redrow acquired the site earlier this year and will market the new development under the name Poppy Fields.
John Handley, managing director for Yorkshire, said: “Our new development in Ravenfield is meeting strong local demand with a wide choice of homes from our Heritage Collection, which combines Arts and Crafts influenced architecture with thoroughly modern interiors.
“The collection really does stand apart from other homes for its individual character and superior specification.
“We have also listened to our customers who have requested family friendly layouts, gardens and access to green open space on the development – and this development will offer all of those things and more.
“We expect demand to be high for this development, so we urge potential purchasers to register their interest early.”
The plans attracted a number of objections from local residents, parish councils and MP, who raised concerns over the impact on the local road network and nearby properties.
2 comments:
Do any builders build two bedroom homes any more that aren't flats?
Well done,that field is full of ground nesting birds, Skylarks,partridge ect .also seen deers in there too,hope they have sense not to start any clearing of site in middle of nesting season,they will be aware of course of The wildlife protection act 1987 that protects all British nesting birds,£5000 fine per nest disturbed(shake some people cutting there hedges down currently aren't aware)Also be interesting to see when these houses actually do get started,baring in mind wee on brink of a global economic collapse!
