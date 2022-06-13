News: Rotherham pizza shop fined for rat infestation

A rat-infested Rotherham take-away, which was ordered to close temporarily following a surprise inspection by Council Environmental Health officers, has been ordered to pay a total of £1,325.



A rat-infested Rotherham take-away, which was ordered to close temporarily following a surprise inspection by Council Environmental Health officers, has been ordered to pay a total of £1,325 at Sheffield Magistrates Court.



Presto Pizza in Masbrough Street was closed last October after Rotherham Council staff found evidence of rats inside the take-away.



Council officers presented their findings to the District Judge before Sheffield Magistrates Court who agreed with their actions to close the shop immediately, due to the unacceptable hygiene standards.



Advertisement

A pest controller provided structural pest proofing and treatment works at Presto Pizza following the closure. A follow-up visit by Council Environmental Health officers found that the rat infestation had been cleared and extensive deep cleaning and sanitisation had taken place. As a result, the takeaway was allowed to reopen on 12th October 2021.



Appearing at court last month, Managing Director Rezaul Haque pleaded guilty to three food hygiene offences and was fined £840 and ordered to pay £400 as a contribution to costs. Magistrates also ordered him to pay a victim surcharge of £85.



Councillor Dominic Beck said: “Food business operators have a legal duty to comply with the required hygiene standards and we do not tolerate those who flout the law. Where public health is at risk Council Environmental Health officers will always take the necessary enforcement action to protect people.”



Sam Barstow, Acting Assistant Director of Community Safety and Street Scene, said: “Sadly there are still business owners who do not keep to the standards needed to make sure the food they sell is safe to eat. My colleagues work tirelessly to keep us all safe from potential harm and bring these cases to court.”



Images: Google Maps