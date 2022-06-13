News: Gulliver’s Valley to host Employment is for Everyone event
By Tom Austen
South Yorkshire businesses are being urged to attend the launch of a new project focused on creating employment opportunities for autistic people and those with learning disabilities.
Gulliver’s Valley is hosting the Employment is for Everyone launch event, which will share solutions for local businesses to fill vacancies and retain staff.
The free event takes place at the Rotherham theme park resort from 9.30am to 1pm on Tuesday, June 14.
Employment is for Everyone is creating a movement across South Yorkshire to increase employment opportunities for autistic people and people with learning disabilities.
The movement has been created through the collaboration between four local community enterprises (Speakup, DEXX, Artworks and EDLounge) and Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council. It came about following a South Yorkshire and Bassetlaw Integrated Care System (ICS) event and the ICS continue to endorse the project.
The event, held in collaboration with Gulliver’s Valley, RMBC/RiDO and DFN Project SEARCH, will show employers how inclusive hiring strategies can overcome recruitment issues while helping to achieve social value commitments.
Market leaders will also discuss the benefits of encouraging diversity in the workplace and share success stories. Information on supported internships and employment will be available for employers to learn more.
There will also be networking opportunities and attendees will receive a free lunch.
Andy Flowers, resort manager at Gulliver’s Valley, said: “At a time when many South Yorkshire businesses are struggling with recruitment, this is a great initiative with which we are proud to partner.
“Gulliver’s Valley is a flexible and inclusive employer and we hope this unique event will help other employers in the region see the benefits of this approach to recruitment.”
Jodie Bradley – Founding member of Employment is for Everyone, said: “We can’t wait to launch Employment is for Everyone at Gulliver’s Valley.
“Being in employment transforms people’s lives. It also has a positive impact on business productivity and its employees. We know businesses across South Yorkshire are facing significant challenges in terms of recruitment and filling vacancies.
“We also know that businesses across our region like to be market leaders and have a competitive edge. Together with our partners, we believe we have some of the solutions to the recruitment issues local businesses face.”
To register for the event, visit: https://bit.ly/3KRrOBc
Images: Gulliver's
