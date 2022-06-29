News: Latest Netflix series at Wentworth Woodhouse

A UK crime thriller spanning four time zones is the latest Netflix series to film at Wentworth Woodhouse in Rotherham.



Bodies is a mystery with four detectives, four time periods, and four dead bodies. It is an adaptation of Si Spencer’s graphic novel.



Director, Marco Kreuzpaintner, was on set at the Grade I listed stately home last month as filming began. The German director and writer is known for The Lazarus Project, another time-bending series that is currently showing on Sky.



Paul Tomalin, whose credits include No Offence and Torchwood, is the showrunner and executive producer on Bodies with Moonage Pictures also involved.



The series starts with a murder in Whitechapel. Four different detectives are trying to solve the murder in different time periods: 1890s overachiever Edmond Hillinghead, dashing 1940s adventurer Karl Whiteman, kickass female 2010s Detective Sergeant Shahara Hasan and Maplewood, an amnesiac from post-apocalyptic 2050, who brings a haunting perspective. Together, the four set out to uncover a conspiracy spanning 150 years.



Other Yorkshire filming locations include Hull, Grimsby and Leeds.



Wentworth Woodhouse, which is being regenerated by a Preservation Trust, was previously used as a location for Netflix series The Irregulars, also set in Victorian London. Here, filmmakers used long-abandoned servants’ quarters and the Green Dining Room.



The house has also been used in the recent big screen feature, Downton Abbey, and the drama, Gentleman Jack for the BBC.



Images: Marco Kreuzpaintner / Instagram