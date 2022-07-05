News: "Through the keyhole" tours at AMRC





On July 7 - National Manufacturing Day - the AMRC, a network of world-class innovation centres conducting cutting-edge research into advanced manufacturing technologies and techniques, is taking part in this year’s inaugural event, organised by manufacturing trade body Make UK.



The aim of the event is to help encourage all age groups, from school leavers to more experienced workers looking at reskilling or upskilling, to consider the possibilities of a career in manufacturing, as well as helping local communities understand more about the industry and businesses on their doorstep.



The AMRC is running free tours in some of its most impressive buildings including the Factory of the Future and the AMRC Training Centre in Rotherham and Factory 2050 in Sheffield - so people can see firsthand the difference it is making to manufacturing and the surrounding local communities through its innovation and research. Visitors will also be able to talk directly to members of staff about how the AMRC works, discuss career opportunities, and learn more about our apprenticeship programme.



Steve Foxley, CEO of the AMRC, said: “We are delighted to be taking part in National Manufacturing Day and are looking forward to welcoming local residents, school students and those with a keen interest in manufacturing and engineering to visit us for a day and experience what makes the AMRC so special.



“It’s great to be able to give our local communities the chance to step inside our facilities and discover what we really mean when we say we’re working on the cutting edge of manufacturing innovation as we showcase some of our most impressive buildings, technologies and projects that are transforming industry and supporting manufacturing on the journey to net zero.



“As an organisation that recognises people are our greatest asset, visitors will be able to meet some of our talented team and hear first-hand what inspired them to join us. It’s also a chance to show the diverse range of careers within the AMRC and the opportunities available through our apprenticeship programmes at the AMRC Training Centre where we’re equipping the talented engineers of tomorrow with the knowledge and practical skills they need to make a real difference to industry.”



Stephen Phipson, CEO of Make UK, said: “This is a really exciting day where the whole manufacturing sector will come together to celebrate the amazing things that Britain designs and makes. During the pandemic, Britain’s manufacturers stayed open to keep the country running and switched production almost overnight to make vital medical supplies.



“But this sector is agile and exciting all of the time, not just in times of crisis. Our companies are at the forefront of global renewable technology development and some of the most innovative engineering developments seen anywhere around the world. This is a sector with amazing opportunities and we hope this first National Manufacturing Day will give people who have never had the chance to see inside their local businesses just what is going on and the opportunities available to them.”



Founded in 2001 by the University of Sheffield and Boeing on the site of the former Orgreave Colliery in Rotherham, the AMRC now has centres in the North West and North Wales and is a model for collaborative research which is now being applied to the development of sustainable technologies and products to help its 120-plus industrial partners realise the benefits of a green transition.



The University of Sheffield Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (AMRC) is joining a stellar cast of companies up and down the country who will be throwing open their doors to the public to celebrate British manufacturing.