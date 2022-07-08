News: Research firm in Rotherham relocation
By Tom Austen
A group of life science companies have consolidated their brands onto one site in Rotherham so that they can continue to expand.
A number of similar firms under the Calibre Scientific portfolio now operate from the R-evolution Phase 3 scheme at the world-renowned Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP) in Rotherham.
Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Los Angeles, USA, Calibre Scientific is a diversified global developer, manufacturer and distributor of consumable products in the life sciences and diagnostics markets. The business has continually expanded through a combination of organic growth and acquisitions, and today has a broad portfolio of more than 3,000 products, which it sells into over 100 countries worldwide.
BioServUK, Molecular Dimensions, and Protein Ark—from haved moved onto the AMP from The Innovation Centre, Sheffield.
BioservUK is an expert in the processing of antibodies and made a research and technology contribution towards Covid-19 testing with PCR and Rapid Antigen kits.
Situated alongside other market leaders, the customised facility includes hi-tech laboratories for research, development, and product manufacture, efficiently designed warehouse space, and innovative employee workspaces to foster collaboration and communication.
Confirming the move, Calibre Scientific said that the updated facility will bring significant growth and expansion opportunities, ensuring Calibre Scientific remains at the forefront of business operations and scientific excellence in the UK.
Andy Wright, General Manager, Calibre Scientific UK, said: "Relocation to the Advanced Manufacturing Park is the next exciting chapter in the ongoing expansion and evolution of Calibre Scientific within the UK. It allows us to continue our mission of creating a better tomorrow by solving life science challenges, today."
The 2020 planning application that facilitated the move said that the company was seeking to have all employees in one building and want to double their staff from 23 employees to 43 employees in the next three years (by 2023).
