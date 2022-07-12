News: Street food plan for empty Rotherham retail unit
By Tom Austen
A new takeaway could bring "a fresh take on street food" to Rotherham town centre, if plans are approved.
Amo's Street Food wants to open up on Effingham Street in a former finance services shop to start selling "guilt-free fast food" to go.
The plans explain that the new food operation will use low-fat grilling and air frying "to sell healthy but tasty convenient takeaway food to help contribute in tackling obesity."
The change of use application from Amon Banda includes new ventilation equipment.
A tasty looking menu has already been drawn up. It includes smash burgers, chicken wings, lobster tail and more.
The application states: "Amo’s Street Food is aiming to sell healthy but tasty convenient takeaway food to help contribute in tackling obesity. None of our food will be cooked in oil, we will be airfrying our meat/seafood and flame grilling using gas a griddle. Our rice will be cooked in a rice cooker and our homemade chips will be air fried. All our ingredients will be fresh with no use of frozen ingredients."
And the website adds: "We believe that food can be good for the body and soul, so we’ve developed a menu of hearty fast food that’s all of the good and none of the bad.
"Our chef has over ten years of experience and cooks every dish with fresh ingredients and modern techniques for the same hearty flavour, with less calories."
Amo's Street Food website
Images: Google Maps
