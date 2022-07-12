News: Gulliver’s Valley celebrates second anniversary and looks forward to exciting future
By Tom Austen
It’s been a two-year roller coaster ride with plenty of twists and turns – and now Gulliver’s Valley is set to accelerate into a thrilling future.
The family-friendly theme park resort based in Rotherham celebrated its two-year anniversary on July 11.
The park has proved a popular addition to the family leisure scene in South Yorkshire since opening its gates two years ago. It is the fourth and newest Gulliver’s Theme Park Resort in the UK, joining Gulliver’s Kingdom in Matlock Bath, Gulliver’s Land in Milton Keynes and Gulliver’s World in Warrington.
The family business, which opened its first park, Gulliver’s Kingdom, in 1978, opened Gulliver’s Valley in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic and faced challenges from lockdowns and other restrictions.
But Gulliver’s Valley has bounced back impressively. Tens of thousands of families have flocked to its more than 30 rides and attractions, which include Apache Falls, the Ghostly Galleon pirate ship and Lost Jurassic World area.
The resort is now looking forward to a first full summer season without restrictions and has a host of special events planned including visits from favourite children’s characters like The Very Hungry Caterpillar.
Advertisement
Julie Dalton, managing director of Gulliver’s Theme Park Resorts, said: “The past two years have been a challenging time for everyone, and it was certainly far from ideal to open a people-focused business during the height of the pandemic!
“But our fantastic staff have remained dedicated and determined throughout and we are so excited about the summer season ahead. As well as being thankful to our staff, we are so grateful for the support and warm welcome we have received from the wonderful Rotherham community and countless families who have visited Gulliver’s Valley.
“Having come through the past two years, this is now an exciting time for the business. We are continuing to grow and always looking for ways to enhance our offering to provide families with even more magical moments and memories that will last a lifetime.”
Aimed at children between the ages of two and 13, Gulliver’s Valley is based on 250 acres and boasts a variety of unique accommodation options for short breaks. These include Unicorn and Princess Suites, Western Cabins and Lost World Lodges.
Built on land adjacent to Rother Valley Country Park, Gulliver's was the third time Rotherham Council chose a developer for the site of the former Brookhouse Colliery.
Gulliver's went on to purchase approximately 250 acres of the 330 acres available and has already had outline plans approved for further phases - more themed areas, hotels and accommodation, a woodland adventure centre and an ecology and education centre. It is a five-phase development spanning 12 years.
As part of a successful £23m Levelling Up bid, a new Skills Village (£1m required for a £1.6m project) is being created at Gulliver's Valley Resort focusing on training, development, and accreditation within the hospitality and leisure sector.
Gulliver's Valley website
Images: Gulliver's
The family-friendly theme park resort based in Rotherham celebrated its two-year anniversary on July 11.
The park has proved a popular addition to the family leisure scene in South Yorkshire since opening its gates two years ago. It is the fourth and newest Gulliver’s Theme Park Resort in the UK, joining Gulliver’s Kingdom in Matlock Bath, Gulliver’s Land in Milton Keynes and Gulliver’s World in Warrington.
The family business, which opened its first park, Gulliver’s Kingdom, in 1978, opened Gulliver’s Valley in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic and faced challenges from lockdowns and other restrictions.
But Gulliver’s Valley has bounced back impressively. Tens of thousands of families have flocked to its more than 30 rides and attractions, which include Apache Falls, the Ghostly Galleon pirate ship and Lost Jurassic World area.
The resort is now looking forward to a first full summer season without restrictions and has a host of special events planned including visits from favourite children’s characters like The Very Hungry Caterpillar.
Advertisement
Julie Dalton, managing director of Gulliver’s Theme Park Resorts, said: “The past two years have been a challenging time for everyone, and it was certainly far from ideal to open a people-focused business during the height of the pandemic!
“But our fantastic staff have remained dedicated and determined throughout and we are so excited about the summer season ahead. As well as being thankful to our staff, we are so grateful for the support and warm welcome we have received from the wonderful Rotherham community and countless families who have visited Gulliver’s Valley.
“Having come through the past two years, this is now an exciting time for the business. We are continuing to grow and always looking for ways to enhance our offering to provide families with even more magical moments and memories that will last a lifetime.”
Aimed at children between the ages of two and 13, Gulliver’s Valley is based on 250 acres and boasts a variety of unique accommodation options for short breaks. These include Unicorn and Princess Suites, Western Cabins and Lost World Lodges.
Built on land adjacent to Rother Valley Country Park, Gulliver's was the third time Rotherham Council chose a developer for the site of the former Brookhouse Colliery.
Gulliver's went on to purchase approximately 250 acres of the 330 acres available and has already had outline plans approved for further phases - more themed areas, hotels and accommodation, a woodland adventure centre and an ecology and education centre. It is a five-phase development spanning 12 years.
As part of a successful £23m Levelling Up bid, a new Skills Village (£1m required for a £1.6m project) is being created at Gulliver's Valley Resort focusing on training, development, and accreditation within the hospitality and leisure sector.
Gulliver's Valley website
Images: Gulliver's
0 comments:
Post a Comment