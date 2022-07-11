News: AESSEAL listed in the Top 100 Apprentice Employers for 2022
By Tom Austen
The Department of Education has ranked AESSEAL among the UK’s top 100 best apprentice employers for 2022 for their vital work boosting career opportunities for more people.
AESSEAL is the largest part of the AES Engineering Ltd group, which operates in over 100 countries. The British-owned group manufactures its core products in Rotherham, which are used by major industry globally to prevent the leakage of liquids and gases into the environment, thereby preventing environmental damage as well as avoiding a health and safety risk.
The annual rankings, which attracted over 500 strong entries from across a wide range of industries including healthcare, banking, media and the automotive industry in the private, public and charitable sector was announced during a special broadcast.
Ranked 32nd of the Top 100 apprentice employers, AESSEAL offer a rank of apprenticeship opportunities ranging from Level 2 to Level 6, and are among the very best manufacturing employers offering apprenticeships to young people.
Unlike other apprenticeship providers, if you are offered an apprenticeship with AESSEAL you are guaranteed a full time position within the business, providing you pass your probation period.
Lewis Massie is following an apprenticeship is manufacturing engineering (level 6) at AESSEAL. He said: "“All the stuff you have learned you are trying to apply it and improve a product or a process.”
Molly Flecther has just achieved a distinction on her Level 3 Business Admin at the Templeborough firm. Molly said: "My proudest achievement would definitely be achieving a distinction in my business admin course alongside carrying out my day-to-day role. As a result of this, I can now focus on my legal qualification and getting more involved in complex legal matters.”
Then Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi said: "It is a fantastic achievement to be listed as one of the country’s most outstanding apprenticeship employers. Apprenticeships offer people of all ages and backgrounds the chance to gain the experience and skills needed to hit the ground running in their chosen career, while delivering the skilled workforce businesses need to grow and thrive.
"I would like to congratulate all employers large and small for their brilliant work. I look forward to hearing more about their successful apprenticeship programmes."
Entries for the Top 100 Apprenticeship Employers were open to apprenticeship employers with a minimum of 250 employees and 25 apprentices. It is the national league table that recognises England’s leading apprenticeship employers for their overall commitment to employing apprentices, their creation of new apprenticeships, the diversity of their new apprentices, and the progression of their apprentices onto further apprenticeships and employment.
The annual rankings have been developed by the Department for Education, in partnership with High Fliers Research.
AESSEAL website
Images: AESSEAL
