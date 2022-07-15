News: Swinton regen plans set for approval
By Tom Austen
£8m regeneration proposals for a Rotherham town are finally going before the council's planning board, a year and a half after being submitted.
The regeneration of Swinton town centre has been under consideration for some time and to progress plans a consortium made up of the Sheffield-based development and asset management company, Vesta Group, with Barnsley-based developer, Quest Property, and Holmfirth housebuilder, Conroy Brook, were selected by Rotherham Council. The partners submitted a planning application from Ben Bailey Homes Ltd (part of the Conroy Brook Group) in February 2021.
With the sites currently the subject of ongoing anti-social behaviour, the plans include a refurbished Civic Hall and café plus the library relocating to the refurbished former customer service centre. Public realm and accessibility is set to be improved through a significant landscaping scheme which opens up the site, improving visibility of the shops and community facilities, safety and accessibility.
This is all predicated on approval for 49 homes on the cleared land adjacent to the site.
After numerous revisions, the planning board at Rotherham Council are now being recommended to approved the plans.
A report states: "The new library will provide improved and updated facilities, including a new outside reading area. This community facility will not therefore be lost, but services consolidated and modernised. The Council concurs with this view and considers that the proposals will assist in increasing footfall within Swinton Town Centre. The existing library is in a poor state of repair and is the subject of anti-social behaviour. The demolition of the building will allow for additional open space to the front of the newly refurbished library and open views to the Civic Building and the shops adjacent."
The housing is planned for the site of the Charnwood House care home and are described as achieving a high density development whilst meeting acceptable spacing and amenity standards.
The report adds: "The principle of the residential development of these sites is therefore accepted in Policy terms. It is understood that the housing element is key to delivering the wider regeneration of the area as well as increasing the number of residents within close proximity of the town centre and therefore increasing the critical mass to increase the use of local services. It will also ensure that the entire area is regenerated as a whole site."
In recognition of the community benefits and improvements to the town centre it has been agreed between the partners and the council to provide a split of provision of affordable housing on site and through a commuted sum for off site delivery. An agreement has been reached with an offer of 12 affordable units (25%) in total of which eight 2 bedroom houses would be provided on site and the equivalent financial contribution for four 3 bedroom houses provided off site.
Concerns have been raised regarding highway issues and an issue regarding a potential covenant on the land has been highlighted.
Images: Conroy Brook
