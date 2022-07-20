News: Pub plans recommended for approval
By Tom Austen
Resubmitted plans for a micro pub at a popular Rotherham retail village are being recommended for approval - but only for a trial period to assess the impact of the proposals.
The plans are for Deer Park Tap at Deer Park Farm, a family run business based at Thrybergh that has evolved into a destination now offering bespoke furniture, antiques, a cafe and a farm shop.
Having earlier been refused planning permission by Rotherham Council, plans have been updated to deal with noise concerns raised by nearby residents.
Work to create the Deer Park Tap was completed last year and an alcohol licence was in place, but the planning application was refused. The council even authorised enforcement action to secure the cessation of the use of part of the building as a public house (sui generis), and the removal of the associated external seating area.
The updated plans are due to be discussed at the council's planning board this week and planning officers are recommending that they are passed.
A report to the planning board explains: "The proposals include additional screening noise mitigation measures to be undertaken to the outdoor seating area that is proposed at the southern end of the building, and the removal of a seating area that was proposed (and refused) at the front of the building under the previous proposal.
"Indoor toilet facilities will be provided inside the building to avoid patrons using toilet facilities outside of the building. In addition, the three separate front doors of the former 3 retail units within Building B would be reduced to a single door at the southern end of the eastern elevation of the building (the previously refused scheme included a central door for the bar and the retention of a door for the southern retail unit that was to be retained under that proposal)."
The Noise Impact Assessment concludes that; “with the provision of mitigation measures as proposed, noise associated with the external seating area is considered to be negligible at the nearest noise sensitive receptors.”
Environmental health at the council agree that the measures are likely to reduce the noise levels that were identified as being a problem previously.
The proposal would introduce a public house use that would be open throughout the day every day from 12:00 until 21:00 seven days a week.
The Council said that it has received 160 individual representations in support of the application and four representations objecting to the application which are immediate neighbours to the site.
Officers are proposing that the scheme is granted planning permission with a number of conditions - notably that the permission is only for 12 month period to allow further assessment of the suitability of the site for the proposed use.
The report adds: "There is uncertainty as to whether or not the noise from people talking will cause an adverse impact on nearby residential properties, and it is recommended that permission is granted for a temporary 12 month period to allow further assessment of the suitability of the site prior to recommending permanent permission." It would also give time to assess the noise impact from the use of this car park.
Deer Park Retail Village website
Images: Deer Park Tap / Facebook
Deer Park Retail Village website
Images: Deer Park Tap / Facebook
