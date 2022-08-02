News: Gulliver’s kickstarts theme park careers
By Tom Austen
A pair of budding theme park managers have joined the team at Gulliver’s Valley in Rotherham, as part of the theme park company’s renowned trainee management programme.
James Butler, 27, from Stafford and George Lacey, 25, from Peterborough, have both joined Gulliver’s Theme Park Resorts’ year-long bespoke training scheme, which is now in its seventh year.
The programme will see James and George start their training at Gulliver’s Valley, before moving on to experience different areas of the business at Gulliver’s other UK sites in Milton Keynes, Warrington and Matlock Bath.
The pair –part of a group of nine trainees appointed at Gulliver’s resorts across the country - will take on their own bespoke projects, receive mentoring from a senior member of Gulliver's staff and have access to external development coaches and experts, before stepping into new management roles at the end of the 12-month term.
Advertisement
James, who has previously worked at Alton Towers and Drayton Manor Resort, said: “I love the thought of working within a family-run business such as Gulliver’s, with such a unique course available that’s designed solely on management training.”
George, a former drama tutor for adults with learning disabilities, added: “I have always loved theme parks and I grew up visiting Gulliver’s. I love that this is an opportunity to work for a company which holds my childhood memories and that I could be part of making memories for the young families of today.”
Andy Flowers, resort manager at Gulliver’s Valley, said: “We’re thrilled to welcome James and George here to Gulliver’s Valley, to get their management training underway.
“The training programme we offer at Gulliver’s Theme Park Resorts gives us a great way to seek out the right people and personalities for our park, and to shape our team’s skill base as we continue to expand and explore new and exciting ways to enhance the experience we offer families when they visit.”
Eight trainee managers recently graduated from the programme, stepping into leadership roles across Gulliver’s Theme Park Resorts.
Gulliver's website
Images: Gulliver's
James Butler, 27, from Stafford and George Lacey, 25, from Peterborough, have both joined Gulliver’s Theme Park Resorts’ year-long bespoke training scheme, which is now in its seventh year.
The programme will see James and George start their training at Gulliver’s Valley, before moving on to experience different areas of the business at Gulliver’s other UK sites in Milton Keynes, Warrington and Matlock Bath.
The pair –part of a group of nine trainees appointed at Gulliver’s resorts across the country - will take on their own bespoke projects, receive mentoring from a senior member of Gulliver's staff and have access to external development coaches and experts, before stepping into new management roles at the end of the 12-month term.
Advertisement
James, who has previously worked at Alton Towers and Drayton Manor Resort, said: “I love the thought of working within a family-run business such as Gulliver’s, with such a unique course available that’s designed solely on management training.”
George, a former drama tutor for adults with learning disabilities, added: “I have always loved theme parks and I grew up visiting Gulliver’s. I love that this is an opportunity to work for a company which holds my childhood memories and that I could be part of making memories for the young families of today.”
Andy Flowers, resort manager at Gulliver’s Valley, said: “We’re thrilled to welcome James and George here to Gulliver’s Valley, to get their management training underway.
“The training programme we offer at Gulliver’s Theme Park Resorts gives us a great way to seek out the right people and personalities for our park, and to shape our team’s skill base as we continue to expand and explore new and exciting ways to enhance the experience we offer families when they visit.”
Eight trainee managers recently graduated from the programme, stepping into leadership roles across Gulliver’s Theme Park Resorts.
Gulliver's website
Images: Gulliver's
0 comments:
Post a Comment