News: Chamber Means Business returns to mark ten year milestone
By Tom Austen
Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber is set to welcome a bumper crowd to its popular business showcase, Chamber Means Business, which is set to return this autumn.
One of the largest free-to-attend events hosted by the Chamber, this year will see Chamber Means Business celebrate its tenth anniversary and will offer the chance for businesses to make new connections, share ideas, as well as finding new ways of working collaboratively.
Featuring a sell-out exhibition with over 50 businesses highlighting their products and services, this year’s event has been sponsored by BIPC South Yorkshire and KCM Waste Management.
As well as the usual sell-out exhibition area, we shall also be putting time aside to hear from leading key players across the region’s local economy, outlining plans for the future and focussing on the investment potential there is across South Yorkshire.
More than 300 representatives are expected to take part in the Chamber Means Business. Registration is free, and tickets are now available via the event website.
Sophie Heaton, Business Engagement & Marketing Manager, BIPC South Yorkshire said: “South Yorkshire is a fantastic place to start, develop and grow a business. The collaboration and enthusiasm we see between businesses in the region is fantastic and we are proud to support Chamber Means Business.
"This year we expanded our services into both Barnsley and Rotherham and we’re looking forward to collaborating with local business leaders and community partners and playing our part in supporting Barnsley and Rotherham’s business communities.”
Hannah Baker, Marketing Manager, KCM Waste Management said: “Chamber Means Business has proven again to be an invaluable opportunity for businesses within our region to build on existing relationships and create new ones. The expo is always a highlight of the year for us here at KCM. It is great to see so many local companies come together to create new business opportunities year after year and to celebrate and be a part of each other’s successes.
"We have founded several successful relationships with other Barnsley and Rotherham businesses through attending and exhibiting at Chamber Means Business, which only stands to prove the importance of events like this in excelling our local business community.”
Andrew Denniff, Chief Executive, Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber said: “The annual Chamber Means Business exhibition has become one of the most anticipated exhibitions on the local business calendar, we are celebrating our tenth year of this event and are thrilled to once again be back at the New York Stadium, home of Championship bound Rotherham United, on Thursday, 15th September.
“The event is a great opportunity to showcase our exhibitors and sponsors, without who we would not be able to provide such an exciting platform to champion our local businesses and members who join us on the day.“
"All stand spaces are already sold out and we are expecting a fantastic footfall on the day, with the occasion remaining a free-to-attend event for all visitors. The exhibition creates a whole host of opportunities for local businesses to build their brand and raise their profile, whether that be through sponsorship, exhibiting or simply attending as a visitor."
Chamber Means Business website
Images: BR Chamber
