News: Council confirms final levelling up bid





Rothbiz reported last month that another bid was submitted to the Government's £4.8 billion competitive fund that is being invested in infrastructure that improves everyday life across the UK.



If successful the money will be used to create a new mixed-use development in Wath town centre, as well as delivering significant improvements to Dinnington High Street and market



The Council has already had two of its three bids for funding from the Levelling Up Fund approved by the government, with almost £40m agreed to help improve the Leisure Economy and Skills in the borough and Rotherham Town Centre.



This marks the third and final bid for the Council taking the total possible funding to £60m to be spent on projects which aim to spread the benefits of this opportunity across the whole borough.



Work earmarked for Dinnington includes; clearing the burnt out buildings, investment in the outdoor market and the creation of a new commercial square which aims to enhance the retail and food and beverage offer in the town and improve public realm and connectivity.



The proposal was developed in collaboration with ward councillors based on the neighbourhood plan and previous local consultations. Local stakeholders will have the chance to influence the final designs if the bid is approved.



In Wath, the existing Library will be demolished and replaced with a mixed-use building with a greater offer to include; library and exhibition space, sensory provision, collaboration space, café and commercial units. The public realm around the building will also be improved including new ‘play on the way’ equipment.



Wath ward councillors have helped shape the bid proposal for the new hub to include facilities which benefit local residents.



The Council’s Cabinet Member for Jobs and the Local Economy, Cllr Denise Lelliott, said: “We have put together three bids that will reach out to all areas in Rotherham and help us to continue the progress we’ve already made to regenerate our town, create jobs and build a better borough.



“If successful this final bid will make a real difference to local residents of Dinnington and Wath, providing new facilities and enhancing the retail offer to ensure these much-loved town centres remain vibrant and well-used.”



Government are expected to announce the outcome of the bids in Autumn and if successful the Council will have until March 2025 to deliver on the projects.



