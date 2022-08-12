News: Countdown on for Yorkshire entrepreneurs to join business boost programme
By Tom Austen
Yorkshire start-ups have until August 15 to sign up to join an accelerator programme designed to take their business to the next level.
Successful London start up accelerator Unrest is on the quest for Yorkshire start-ups and early stage companies who are ready to take their business to the next level, as applications for its first programme in the North close on Monday August 15.
Designed to unlock growth opportunities, Unrest will run its 16-week programme from Sheffield aimed at consumer-driven startups which positively impact on people’s lives.
Yorkshire’s aspiring intrapreneurs and entrepreneurs are invited to apply with the most promising entrepreneurs chosen for a place on the programme which starts in September.
Orr Vinegold, co-founder of Unrest, said: “This unique programme fills in the knowledge gaps and teaches founders how to navigate investors, consumers, experience, technology, and their own impact.
“Unrest allows access to the insight and tools needed to accelerate their business to a level of success that might usually be achieved after many years in business. This is such an exciting opportunity for businesses in the region.
“Entrepreneurship is a key driver for regional growth. We want to unlock opportunities within Yorkshire’s diverse business sectors.
“We are committed to helping start-ups. This year alone we have developed 16 businesses further their potential and go on to bigger and better possibilities.
“Our goal is to find the game-changers and innovators who are ready to be brave with their thinking and develop sustainable businesses to stimulate the economy’s growth and prosperity.”
Unrest South Yorkshire will be delivered in partnership with Capital Enterprise (UK) Limited and Barnsley Council, and is part-funded through the European Regional Development Fund.
Laura Bennett, Regional Lead, Capital Enterprise (UK) Limited, said: “Yorkshire is proudly supportive of social impact initiatives and mission-driven projects, and we have a long tradition of social enterprises founded here, working to support our communities and reduce inequalities.
“We are thrilled that Unrest are bringing their expertise, experience, and networks to the region to supercharge 30 mission-driven businesses to think big and act globally – taking South Yorkshire ingenuity and passion for social good to a national and international audience.”
The Unrest programme has already incubated 16 brands including Bea Fertility, the first at-home fertility treatment, making ICI fertility treatment accessible and affordable, now cited as one of WIRED’s 2021 100 Hottest Start-ups in Europe and has raised $1m in funding.
1 comments:
Looks like a scam to me. The programme isn't free, they take a minimum stake of £33,000 in your business or 2% equity. Don't say you haven't been warned!
