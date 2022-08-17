News: SBD Apparel invests £12m in new Rotherham manufacturing facility
By Tom Austen
A purpose-built factory which will produce high-end sportswear for top-flight athletes has reached completion in Rotherham.
The 100,000 sqft development on the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP) in Rotherham is for end user, SBD Apparel.
SBD Apparel is a world-renowned sports brand manufacturing premium performance clothing and strength supports which are worn by elite strength and fitness athletes across the world. It is well known for its affiliation with the World Strongest Man competition.
Having moved its offices and warehouses closer to its main factory in Rotherham five years ago, SBD has expanded its workforce from four to 125 staff, increased turnover by over 600% and now supports over 200 professional athletes.
Following £1.5m of grant funding from the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority, Freeths was instructed by SBD Apparel in June 2020 in connection with the purchase of a circa 3.76 acre plot of land at the AMP from Harworth Estates Investment Limited, together with a simultaneous Development Agreement for Harworth to carry out the proposed development.
Freeths legal team included Real Estate Partner John Flathers, Corporate Partner Peter Crawford, Managing Associate Marie Mulligan and Associate Robert Mander, supported by Associate Victoria Price and Legal Assistants Molly Happs and Josephine Connery.
The £12m acquisition of SBD Apparel’s new site also included the construction of a bespoke industrial unit, creating over 200 new jobs, and additional land for future expansion supporting SBD Apparel’s ongoing plans for growth.
William Islip, commercial director at SBD Apparel, said: "We are delighted to make this significant investment within the South Yorkshire economy which is key to the continued delivery of our long-term growth strategy. We are grateful for all the hard work undertaken by everyone at Freeths to ensure this transaction was completed within the agreed timeframe."
John Flathers at Freeths, added: "We were really pleased to act for SBD Apparel on the development of their impressive new 100,000 sq ft building at the Advanced Manufacturing Park, Rotherham. This was a real team effort over a two-year period and with over 200 new jobs created for the region, it is fantastic to see SBD Apparel go from strength to strength and also investing in the South Yorkshire economy.”
Delivered on time and on budget, main contractor Lindum York, has recently completed the construction of the new facility which includes 52,500 sqft of production floor space and 30,000 sqft of offices over three floors, plus warehousing and car parking.
