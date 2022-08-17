News: Plans approved for major Rotherham link road project
By Tom Austen
Plans have been given the green light for a £10m+ transport scheme that aims to improve the area around Parkgate Shopping in Rotherham.
The South Yorkshire Passenger Transport Executive (SYPTE) submitted plans for the works last year following a period of consutation.
A proposed new 800 metre Parkgate Link Road between Aldwarke Lane and both Stonerow Way and Stadium Way is set to provide a second access route to Parkgate Shopping, via a roundabout between the two railway bridges. It is designed to relieve existing congestion on the A633 around Parkgate Shopping and improve traffic flow and bus journey times on the corridor and wider road network.
£11.52m is required from the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority Transforming Cities Fund towards project costs of £12.86m. £7m is for the new access route and £3.4m for a new Park & Ride facility. £1.7m is needed for upgrades to Taylor's Lane roundabout nearby - a seperate part of the scheme.
Planners agree that the proposed link road will result in the redistribution of a portion of the existing arrivals and departures from Parkgate Shopping. "This redistribution will result in shorter and more time efficient journeys to and from the site and will deliver higher level benefits to congestion and air quality" their report states.
Parkgate Shopping has annual visitor numbers of 6.9 million.
The report adds: "Parkgate Shopping Park provides retail and employment within the general area of Rotherham. The popularity of this district shopping area has the effect of creating trip generated congestion on Great Eastern Way and Rotherham Road. This is especially apparent at weekends where congestion occurs beyond traditional peak travel times.
"In conjunction with Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council (RMBC) and Stadium Developments, SYPTE have identified an alternative route into Parkgate Retail Park via a new link road between A6123 Aldwarke Lane, Stonerow Way and Stadium Way. The proposed route will be built to a standard that RMBC will be willing to adopt and maintain in perpetuity."
The brownfield land was allocated for mixed use in the borough's Local Plan which recognised that further infrastructure may be required to address wider highways and public transport issues, in the form of a link road.
Advertisement
The report states: "From a planning policy perspective this link road development would potentially make the wider site more attractive for the land owner to bring forward. This is a large site within the urban area which has potential to contribute towards employment land provision plus other uses. The site is close to the Tram-Train pilot scheme station, and offers potential for supporting uses, such as a park and ride facility."
Plans show a roundabout in the centre of the link road with a potential junction to the land to the North.
The proposals also include a new 300 space Park & Ride facility for the tram-train to be located on land close to the existing Matalan store. 42 spaces are electric vehicle bays.
After changes to the vehicular access into the parking area, Rotherham Council's transport planners are happy with the plans. Agents for Parkgate Shopping had expressed concern over a potential increase in commercial vehicles driving through their retail park but "overall, they are supportive of the scheme."
Following an objection, a revised ecology study was submitted and the biodiversity improvement plan was revised. Planners conculde that "the benefits of the link road and parking area outweigh the any potential detriment on onsite ecology" and highlight that the area will also benefit from new landscaping proposals.
Approved without going in front of the council's planning board, planning permission comes with a number of conditions relating to things like drainage, land contamination and working close to the railway.
Rothbiz reported in March that Tilbury Douglas was to undertake the construction of the link road and construct the park and ride facility at Parkgate.
The contract, worth £8,420,930, is subject to securing planning permission, securing funding, and completion of legal documentation with landowners, Stadium and the Parkgate Rotherham Unit Trust.
Tilbury Douglas is a remaining division of British construction company, Interserve, that collapsed into administration in 2019 before being saved by creditors.
Interserve's recent work in the area includes the £12m contract for the refurbishment and upgrade of Rotherham Interchange.
SYPTE website
Images: Google Maps / SYPTE
The South Yorkshire Passenger Transport Executive (SYPTE) submitted plans for the works last year following a period of consutation.
A proposed new 800 metre Parkgate Link Road between Aldwarke Lane and both Stonerow Way and Stadium Way is set to provide a second access route to Parkgate Shopping, via a roundabout between the two railway bridges. It is designed to relieve existing congestion on the A633 around Parkgate Shopping and improve traffic flow and bus journey times on the corridor and wider road network.
£11.52m is required from the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority Transforming Cities Fund towards project costs of £12.86m. £7m is for the new access route and £3.4m for a new Park & Ride facility. £1.7m is needed for upgrades to Taylor's Lane roundabout nearby - a seperate part of the scheme.
Planners agree that the proposed link road will result in the redistribution of a portion of the existing arrivals and departures from Parkgate Shopping. "This redistribution will result in shorter and more time efficient journeys to and from the site and will deliver higher level benefits to congestion and air quality" their report states.
Parkgate Shopping has annual visitor numbers of 6.9 million.
The report adds: "Parkgate Shopping Park provides retail and employment within the general area of Rotherham. The popularity of this district shopping area has the effect of creating trip generated congestion on Great Eastern Way and Rotherham Road. This is especially apparent at weekends where congestion occurs beyond traditional peak travel times.
"In conjunction with Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council (RMBC) and Stadium Developments, SYPTE have identified an alternative route into Parkgate Retail Park via a new link road between A6123 Aldwarke Lane, Stonerow Way and Stadium Way. The proposed route will be built to a standard that RMBC will be willing to adopt and maintain in perpetuity."
The brownfield land was allocated for mixed use in the borough's Local Plan which recognised that further infrastructure may be required to address wider highways and public transport issues, in the form of a link road.
Advertisement
The report states: "From a planning policy perspective this link road development would potentially make the wider site more attractive for the land owner to bring forward. This is a large site within the urban area which has potential to contribute towards employment land provision plus other uses. The site is close to the Tram-Train pilot scheme station, and offers potential for supporting uses, such as a park and ride facility."
Plans show a roundabout in the centre of the link road with a potential junction to the land to the North.
The proposals also include a new 300 space Park & Ride facility for the tram-train to be located on land close to the existing Matalan store. 42 spaces are electric vehicle bays.
After changes to the vehicular access into the parking area, Rotherham Council's transport planners are happy with the plans. Agents for Parkgate Shopping had expressed concern over a potential increase in commercial vehicles driving through their retail park but "overall, they are supportive of the scheme."
Following an objection, a revised ecology study was submitted and the biodiversity improvement plan was revised. Planners conculde that "the benefits of the link road and parking area outweigh the any potential detriment on onsite ecology" and highlight that the area will also benefit from new landscaping proposals.
Approved without going in front of the council's planning board, planning permission comes with a number of conditions relating to things like drainage, land contamination and working close to the railway.
Rothbiz reported in March that Tilbury Douglas was to undertake the construction of the link road and construct the park and ride facility at Parkgate.
The contract, worth £8,420,930, is subject to securing planning permission, securing funding, and completion of legal documentation with landowners, Stadium and the Parkgate Rotherham Unit Trust.
Tilbury Douglas is a remaining division of British construction company, Interserve, that collapsed into administration in 2019 before being saved by creditors.
Interserve's recent work in the area includes the £12m contract for the refurbishment and upgrade of Rotherham Interchange.
SYPTE website
Images: Google Maps / SYPTE
0 comments:
Post a Comment