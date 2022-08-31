News: Plans to reuse land by Rotherham nightclub site
By Tom Austen
Plans have been submitted to make use of vacant land on the edge of Rotherham town centre, close to where a popular nightclub once stood.
Rotherham-based developer EV Waddington Ltd has supplied much needed industrial and manufacturing accommodation across the borough over the years and is now looking to build a speculative development on land off Brinsworth Street.
To the rear of the site of the Liquid & Envy nightclub, the brownfield land has in recent years been used as a car park and was made part of a site for Mixed Use Allocation in the borough's Local Plan called "MU9."
New plans form Waddingtons show four employment units totalling 23.400 sq ft.
The application site comprises some 0.9 hectares and was granted a temporary consent as an open car park in October 2013.
Advertisement
The application, drawn up by JVH Town Planning Consultants, states: "The proposed development is the making of a development platform and the erection of a new building comprising four employment units, together with a car park. Access will be taken from the existing access at Brinsworth Street.
"Since the adoption of the Local Plan the Use Classes Order has been changed to provide a more flexible approach to land use planning and encourage development. This proposal seeks consent for B2 B8 and E [g] uses, which will offer arrange of employment opportunities on this site.
"Pre application discussions have taken place looking into both the issue of the flood position and the uses on the site. The Applicants have been encouraged to consider employment uses to deliver the development of the site.
"An employment use is considered to be the best use for the subject site and will bring employment and regeneration to the location. It is considered that the development of the subject site will also be a catalyst to the redevelopment of the remaining parts of MU9, and will assist in bringing this land into a prosperous economic use."
The town centre masterplan of 2017 had the Main Street area down for a new gateway development providing commercial use retail uses close to but not competing with the core town centre. This included a new larger format discount-convenience food store along with ancillary large format retail units and a drive-thru café / food and drink unit. The latest plans state: "At the time this document was produced there was retail interest in the northern site which we understand is not now the case."
A similar development of industrial units was approved last year for the nearby car park on the site of the former Traveller's Rest.
E V Waddington Ltd has already developed 31 East in Dinnington, Northfield Business Park in Rotherham, Vantage Park in Sheffield, Shortwood Business Park in Barnsley, and Aldwarke Business Park and Chesterton Court in Rotherham.
The Liquid & Envy nightclub on the edge of Rotherham town centre closed in 2012 following a decline in trade. The previous operators, Luminar Leisure, went into administration in October 2011 and a subsequent £45m deal to save the operation included the purchase of the Main Street venue but it closed in the December of 2012.
The site went up for sale but it was demoloished in 2015.
Waddingtons website
Images: Google Maps
Rotherham-based developer EV Waddington Ltd has supplied much needed industrial and manufacturing accommodation across the borough over the years and is now looking to build a speculative development on land off Brinsworth Street.
To the rear of the site of the Liquid & Envy nightclub, the brownfield land has in recent years been used as a car park and was made part of a site for Mixed Use Allocation in the borough's Local Plan called "MU9."
New plans form Waddingtons show four employment units totalling 23.400 sq ft.
The application site comprises some 0.9 hectares and was granted a temporary consent as an open car park in October 2013.
Advertisement
The application, drawn up by JVH Town Planning Consultants, states: "The proposed development is the making of a development platform and the erection of a new building comprising four employment units, together with a car park. Access will be taken from the existing access at Brinsworth Street.
"Since the adoption of the Local Plan the Use Classes Order has been changed to provide a more flexible approach to land use planning and encourage development. This proposal seeks consent for B2 B8 and E [g] uses, which will offer arrange of employment opportunities on this site.
"Pre application discussions have taken place looking into both the issue of the flood position and the uses on the site. The Applicants have been encouraged to consider employment uses to deliver the development of the site.
"An employment use is considered to be the best use for the subject site and will bring employment and regeneration to the location. It is considered that the development of the subject site will also be a catalyst to the redevelopment of the remaining parts of MU9, and will assist in bringing this land into a prosperous economic use."
The town centre masterplan of 2017 had the Main Street area down for a new gateway development providing commercial use retail uses close to but not competing with the core town centre. This included a new larger format discount-convenience food store along with ancillary large format retail units and a drive-thru café / food and drink unit. The latest plans state: "At the time this document was produced there was retail interest in the northern site which we understand is not now the case."
A similar development of industrial units was approved last year for the nearby car park on the site of the former Traveller's Rest.
E V Waddington Ltd has already developed 31 East in Dinnington, Northfield Business Park in Rotherham, Vantage Park in Sheffield, Shortwood Business Park in Barnsley, and Aldwarke Business Park and Chesterton Court in Rotherham.
The Liquid & Envy nightclub on the edge of Rotherham town centre closed in 2012 following a decline in trade. The previous operators, Luminar Leisure, went into administration in October 2011 and a subsequent £45m deal to save the operation included the purchase of the Main Street venue but it closed in the December of 2012.
The site went up for sale but it was demoloished in 2015.
Waddingtons website
Images: Google Maps
0 comments:
Post a Comment