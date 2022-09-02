News: Historic Rotherham buildings up for sale
By Tom Austen
A number of high profile buildings in Rotherham town centre are set to go under the hammer later this month.
At the bottom of Doncaster Gate, the freehold of a prominent building, most recently the home of literacy charity, Grimm & Co, has been placed into auction with local auctioneers, Mark Jenkinson & Son.
At 2,300 sq ft, the site has been given a guide price of £275,000.
The auction catalogue states: "An impressive landmark building occupying a high profile corner position in Rotherham Town Centre. The property comprises a bar and restaurant located over four levels, let for seven years from July 2022 at £30,000 pa. The upper floors had consent for three 2 bed apartments but this has now lapsed."
Back in 2016, Grimm & Co launched an Apothecary to the Magical, selling wild schemes, evil plots, charms, curses and kitchenware, transforming a vacant pub on the site. Converting the former Town Gate pub at the foot of the High Street, the literacy centre above the shop attracted thousands of school children. The charity has moved out, taking on temporary space last year in The Old Town Hall as work gets underway on more space in a former church across town.
Rothbiz reported in 2021 that applications had been sought for the provision of late night refreshment and the sale of alcohol with Orzo italtian restaurant due to operate from the Doncaster Gate building.
The building is not listed but is on Rotherham District Civic Society's Local List of Buildings of Architectural or Historic Interest.
The list entry explains that it was formerly occupied by the historic Pack Horse Inn before being redeveloped as new retail units and a dwellinghouse. It is known by many as Van Allan's, after the ladies outfitter that occupied the building in the 1950's and 60's.
The building was designed by Joseph Platts of Rotherham, the architect who was also responsible for the design of Imperial Buildings and the Masbrough Co-operative premises on the Westgate / Domine Lane corner.
Across town, 4B Bridgegate is also due to be sold at auction in September.
Listed as a "Mixed Commercial / Residential Investment" by agents, Barnsdales, the property is current home to The Plaice To Be fish & chip restaurant with two flats above.
Producing £12,000 per annum, but £23,400 when fully let, the building, which is within the town centre conservation area, has been given a guide price of £175,000.
Barclays Bank announced plans to close its branch in Rotherham town centre last year, its last remaining branch in the borough.
Offers around £495,000 are being invited for 38 - 40 Bridgegate which extends to 6,800 sq ft and includes ground floor units and offices above which have the potential to be converted into residential use. The listing adds that terms have recently been agreed for the letting of the whole of the ground floor as retail and stores, at an annual rental of £27,000 per annum.
According to Rotherham District Civic Society the bank makes up part of the former White Hart Buildings at All Saints Square. The "new" public house, with entrances to Upper Millgate and Bridgegate was commissioned by Mappins Brewery and was designed by James E. Knight, Architect. The 1920s building, incorporating lock up shops and a suite of offices, was described as being late Georgian in design.
The public house opened on the 12th December 1929 and closed in March 1969 following its acquisition by Barclay's Bank Ltd.
