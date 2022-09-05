News: Cti joins the cast at AMRC





Based on the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP) in Rotherham, Cti is the world’s leading provider of production, innovation, technology, expertise and services to the cast metals sector. Sitting alongside the AMRC on the AMP, Cti provides advanced casting expertise and manufacturing capabilities, including computer process modelling, design for casting manufacture, rapid manufacture of precision castings, additive processes and materials research, for aerospace and other high-value manufacturing industries.



Managing director, Richard Cook, said: “With extensive multi-alloy manufacturing capability, unique consultancy services and a global network of foundry members, Cti is a ‘one stop shop’ for casting designers, users and manufacturers.



“Once a subsidiary of the AMRC, Castings Technology International is delighted to have become a member of this world-leading cluster of research groups. There is a great deal of synergy in what we do, in particular the ability to signpost clients from pure R&D towards the exploitation of newly developed technology and vice versa for those with mature products who are looking for R&D support.



“We relish the continued association with AMRC and the value that it will add to both Cti and our customer base.”







Formed in 1996, following the merger of the British Cast Iron Research Association and British Steel Casting Research Association, Castings Technology International Ltd moved to a 5,000 m² workshop in Rotherham in 2006. In 2013, the University of Sheffield acquired the company and Titanium Castings UK Ltd to form CTI as a University subsidiary; funding was also secured to expand the facility to 1,200 m² and to house Europe’s largest titanium melting facility.



In 2021, the management team and the University of Sheffield agreed a



Cti has become a Tier 2 member or the AMRC, part of the High Value Manufacturing Catapult, which allows it to participate in, and obtain the results of, all generic projects as well as being represented on the AMRC’s industrial board. Membership is open to any company which works in a complementary area or which wishes to participate in the support of the AMRC’s research programmes.



Ben Morgan, AMRC research director, said: “I am absolutely thrilled to have Cti formally join the AMRC membership. We have obviously had a very close and successful working relationship in the past and this membership will build on that firm foundation.



“Cti is going from strength to strength and its close integration with AMRC Castings is highly beneficial for both parties as well as the UK economy. Cti will continue to be a key pipeline to translate innovation into industry at this pivotal time in UK manufacturing.”



Founded in 2001 by the University of Sheffield and Boeing on the site of the former Orgreave Colliery in Rotherham, the AMRC now has centres in the North West and North Wales and is a model for collaborative research which is now being applied to the development of sustainable technologies and products to help its 120-plus industrial partners realise the benefits of a green transition.



CTi website

AMRC website



Internationally renowned castings company, Castings Technology International (Cti), has become a new partner of the University of Sheffield Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (AMRC), recognising the ‘synergy’ between the two organisations and the value it will bring to its customers.