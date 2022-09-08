News: RNN Group relaunches Employer Academies





Employer Academies enable learners, educators and employers to identify collectively the necessary knowledge, skills and behaviours which are essential for success in industry and this collaboration allows us to ensure employers influence our curriculum to deliver a future workforce that develops practical skills and experiences that employers need in their employees.



RNN Group has teamed up with Brunton Shaw, Equans, Europa Engineering, Marshalls, Nexus, Rotherham Titans, South Electrical, Spa at Ye Olde Bell and Thornbury Animal Sanctuary with this initiative which brings together learners, educators and employers to establish long term partnerships that will inspire the next generation into specific industries.



The benefits are numerous for companies including leading on a number of activities for learners such as masterclasses, workshops, site visits, volunteering opportunities and industry placements; alternatively, businesses can run projects and competitions that learners can take part in, testing their knowledge and skills in a real business context.



The Employer Academies also offer businesses the opportunity to recruit from a pool of talented and ambitious learners, giving employers the chance to choose their future workforce from the local area.



Not only that, employers gain access to a range of training and promotional opportunities including online staff training packages, webinars supporting student experience and promotion of their organisation.



Jason Austin, CEO and Principal commented, “I am delighted to welcome our nine flagship Employer Academy Partners into our Colleges this week to promote this scheme.



“Employer Academies are the result of the RNN Groups investment toward consistently improving skills and job opportunities for learners and employers. By involving employers in the design and delivery of our curricula, we are showing our integrity to further align our strategy with employer needs by ensuring our learners develop modern and sector specific skills for success.



“A central feature of our sector specific academies will be the opportunity for employers to become an active member of our new initiative. In time, with an academy for each of our subject areas, employers can become an integral part of our comprehensive and collaborative approach to academic and hands-on learning and progression onto securing employment.



“We look forward to welcoming new employer academies and partners on board in this initiative in the coming months and year to ensure an inclusive approach to developing academies across all our curriculum areas."



The RNN Group welcomes nine employer academy partners into Rotherham College, Dearne Valley College and North Notts College recently in the areas of construction, hair and beauty, sport, animal care, education and childcare services and engineering to open their academies at the start of the new college year.