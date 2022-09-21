News: Work starts at massive new Rotherham warehouse
By Tom Austen
Work is underway on a huge distribution centre development alongside the M18 motorway in Rotherham after a lead contractor was appointed.
Two facilities are being built adjacent to junction 1 of the M18 at Hellaby, one of 630,000 sq ft, which will be one of the largest-ever speculative logistics buildings in the north of England, and a smaller 80,000 sq ft facility.
Panattoni, the largest logistics real estate developer in the UK and Europe, has appointed Buckingham Group Contracting Ltd as main contractor.
Over the next few weeks the contractor will be starting cut and fill operation and forming the main entrance to the site to make sure it’s fully operational.
The units incorporate two-storey office blocks/first floor offices, level access doors/dock loading doors. In addition, the works will include access roads, service yards, car parking and hard/soft landscaping and associated incoming services.
Both units will benefit from Panattoni’s Grade-A standard specification. Prioritising quality, durability and efficient operations, every Panattoni build is designed to do more with less for longer, as demonstrated by targeting a BREEAM rating of ‘Very Good’ and EPC rating of ‘A’.
Advertisement
To facilitate the on-site works Buckingham will also deliver Section 278 highway works. The existing Bawtry Road (A631) and Cumwell Lane will be improved to provide safe access to and egress from the new industrial development. The finished road / junction will be designed and constructed in line with Local Authority / Highway standards.
Dan Burn, Head of Development; North West & Yorkshire at Panattoni, said: "We are glad to be on-site starting construction of such significant scale in the North of England. The development has already seen substantial interest from occupiers, especially with the lack of supply of Grade-A space in the region. Panattoni’s speculative development programme keeps providing these opportunities that are missing in the market.”
Letting agents are M1 Agency, Legat Owen and Knight Frank and completion is expected in Q3 2023.
Panattoni website
Buckingham Group website
Images: Panattoni
Two facilities are being built adjacent to junction 1 of the M18 at Hellaby, one of 630,000 sq ft, which will be one of the largest-ever speculative logistics buildings in the north of England, and a smaller 80,000 sq ft facility.
Panattoni, the largest logistics real estate developer in the UK and Europe, has appointed Buckingham Group Contracting Ltd as main contractor.
Over the next few weeks the contractor will be starting cut and fill operation and forming the main entrance to the site to make sure it’s fully operational.
The units incorporate two-storey office blocks/first floor offices, level access doors/dock loading doors. In addition, the works will include access roads, service yards, car parking and hard/soft landscaping and associated incoming services.
Both units will benefit from Panattoni’s Grade-A standard specification. Prioritising quality, durability and efficient operations, every Panattoni build is designed to do more with less for longer, as demonstrated by targeting a BREEAM rating of ‘Very Good’ and EPC rating of ‘A’.
Advertisement
To facilitate the on-site works Buckingham will also deliver Section 278 highway works. The existing Bawtry Road (A631) and Cumwell Lane will be improved to provide safe access to and egress from the new industrial development. The finished road / junction will be designed and constructed in line with Local Authority / Highway standards.
Dan Burn, Head of Development; North West & Yorkshire at Panattoni, said: "We are glad to be on-site starting construction of such significant scale in the North of England. The development has already seen substantial interest from occupiers, especially with the lack of supply of Grade-A space in the region. Panattoni’s speculative development programme keeps providing these opportunities that are missing in the market.”
Letting agents are M1 Agency, Legat Owen and Knight Frank and completion is expected in Q3 2023.
Panattoni website
Buckingham Group website
Images: Panattoni
1 comments:
If Hellaby/Bramley wasn't so close to the M18 I'd have expected a fracking site on their doorstep after todays announcement.
The government and RMBC have thrown every other bit of bad news their way over the last few years so I'm sure they'd have happily carried on regardless.
Makes me wonder what the plot of land for sale next to the Broadlands estate will become!
Post a Comment