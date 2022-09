News: Objectors don't want Seasons to change

Images: Seasons

The area of Wickersley village has been designated as a Cumulative Impact Zone and applicants "must be able to demonstrate to the Council and other responsible authorities that granting a new or varied licence will not add to the cumulative impact already being experienced within the area."Operators, who are also the owners of The Courtyard, want to vary the premises licence that currently restricts Seasons to operate solely as a restaurant, save for alcohol being served to those waiting to be seated or ancillary to a restaurant meal.Applicants want the venue to be used similar to a drinking establishment during private prebooked functions (the current condition states that customers shall remain seated when consuming alcohol), and, at all times, for up to 20 customers to be permitted to stand while consuming beverages in a small area at the entrance.The current licence requires a minimum of three SIA door supervisors to manage customers from Seasons and adjacent premises from 10pm on Friday and Saturday evenings when the Courtyard is open and trading. Applicants also want this condition removed.The licencing officer at Rotherham Council said that the changes would make the premises "more akin to a pub than a restaurant and would adversely affect residents within the locality due to noise and the likelihood for increased disorder following increased demand for drinks only within the premises."The representation from the officer adds: "With the current licence allowing until midnight and the applicant wishing to retain midnight on a Friday and Saturday there would be the likelihood of the premises becoming a bar after 22.00hrs with no door supervision and significant adverse impact on residents in the locality."The applicant has also requested the terminal hour remain midnight Monday – Thursday should the premises be carrying out a pre-booked function. This would result in the premsies having vertical drinking only until midnight with no door supervision or restriction. The ability to operate in this way would affect the crime and disorder and public nuisance licensing objectives."An objection on behalf of the three local councillors, Cllr. Ellis, Cllr. Read and Cllr. Hoddinott adds; "At the original hearing [in 2020] the committee were on numerous occasions told and reassured that the premises would only be solely used as a restaurant and that they aspired to becoming a Michelin star restaurant. Due to this the committee attached various conditions to ensure this happened and to ameliorate the problems that the local community are facing. It was only due to the conditions being attached that the license was granted."The proposed removal of some of the conditions ... would enable an extensive area to become a bar area, only being used for the serving of alcohol with no necessity for any food to be served or consumed. This is at complete odds to all that was said to the committee and the community."