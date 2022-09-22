News: Aldi to close Rotherham store
By Tom Austen
Aldi is set to check out of a store in Rotherham that is only ten years old.
Despite being Britain's fastest growing grocer, the German discount retailer, has informed staff that its Eastwood store will close next month.
Aldi, which already has more than 960 stores across the UK, has plans to open on average a new store every week over the coming years as it targets 1,200 stores by 2025.
Discounters have seen dramatic sales increases in recent months. Retail industry experts, Kantar recently reported that Aldi’s sales rose by 18.7% over the 12 weeks to 4 September 2022, reaching a 9.3% market share and making it Britain’s fourth largest supermarket for the first time.
Despite the sales growth and expansion, Rothbiz revealed last year that Lamb & Swift had been instructed to advertise the store on Fitzwilliam Road as being for sale and to let.
Advertisement
Now staff have confirmed that the store will close on October 16.
Staff are being offered the opportunity to move to other nearby stores.
It is expected that the Eastwood building will be taken on by another retailer.
The 15,080 sq ft unit was built on the former Matthewman's car showroom with work starting in 2011.
The modern retail unit, which is on a site with an area of 1.7 acres and has 78 car parking spaces, was made available by way of a new lease or for sale with asking prices only available on application.
In 2019, rival discount chain Lidl, opened a 23,000 sq ft store on the site of the former Dalton Progressive Working Men's Club, just over a mile away. The Eastwood site is also located between large Tesco and Asda stores, as well as being close to Iceland and Heron Foods outlets.
Since the Eastwood store opened, Aldi has gone on to open Rotherham stores at Parkgate, Bramley, Maltby and Swallownest.
Aldi regularly publishes its property requirements but no areas of Rotherham are in the latest update.
Aldi website
Images: Lamb & Swift
Despite being Britain's fastest growing grocer, the German discount retailer, has informed staff that its Eastwood store will close next month.
Aldi, which already has more than 960 stores across the UK, has plans to open on average a new store every week over the coming years as it targets 1,200 stores by 2025.
Discounters have seen dramatic sales increases in recent months. Retail industry experts, Kantar recently reported that Aldi’s sales rose by 18.7% over the 12 weeks to 4 September 2022, reaching a 9.3% market share and making it Britain’s fourth largest supermarket for the first time.
Despite the sales growth and expansion, Rothbiz revealed last year that Lamb & Swift had been instructed to advertise the store on Fitzwilliam Road as being for sale and to let.
Advertisement
Now staff have confirmed that the store will close on October 16.
Staff are being offered the opportunity to move to other nearby stores.
It is expected that the Eastwood building will be taken on by another retailer.
The 15,080 sq ft unit was built on the former Matthewman's car showroom with work starting in 2011.
The modern retail unit, which is on a site with an area of 1.7 acres and has 78 car parking spaces, was made available by way of a new lease or for sale with asking prices only available on application.
In 2019, rival discount chain Lidl, opened a 23,000 sq ft store on the site of the former Dalton Progressive Working Men's Club, just over a mile away. The Eastwood site is also located between large Tesco and Asda stores, as well as being close to Iceland and Heron Foods outlets.
Since the Eastwood store opened, Aldi has gone on to open Rotherham stores at Parkgate, Bramley, Maltby and Swallownest.
Aldi regularly publishes its property requirements but no areas of Rotherham are in the latest update.
Aldi website
Images: Lamb & Swift
1 comments:
It by all accounts is going to be a farm foods.
Post a Comment