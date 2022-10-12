News: Rotherham recruitment firm part of new £125m recruitment and staffing solutions business
By Tom Austen
The Nicholas Associates Group, which has its headquarters in Rotherham, has joined a new partnership which is aiming to join the London Stock Exchange.
Nick Cragg, Craig Buckingham, and Roger Frost recently announced the formation of an entirely new specialist recruitment and staffing solutions company called Aristotle Partnerships.
The new enlarged group will now comprise Nicholas Associates Group [NAG], Red Rock Partnership [RRP] and Syntax Consultancy (Syntax) albeit all brands will continue to operate under their trading names and maintain their existing brand identity.
All founding entrepreneurs have a long-standing reputation in recruitment and the creation of the new company "Aristotle Partnerships" is part of a strategy to expand market share and further strengthen the offering in the temporary labour market, ports and logistics, manufacturing and IT, with the ultimate goal to seek a floatation on AIM in late 2023.
Collectively Aristotle Partnerships brands will now be able to offer apprentice and graduate placement and recruitment, blue and white collar flexible, temporary and permanent recruitment, engineering, IT, finance & HR, executive search, IT consultancy, digital learning and development consultancy, and HR management software solutions.
Nick Cragg founded Nicholas Associates Group in 1977 initially supplying site engineers to the construction industry. Through diversification, organic growth and acquisitions NAG now offers apprentice to boardroom talent management solutions for SMEs through to international corporates.
Craig Buckingham is Chairman and founder of RRP which he established in 2007, and also a member of The Leaders Council of Great Britain & Northern Ireland.
Roger Frost is managing director of Syntax and has over 35 years of success in creating great partnerships with clients in the IT sector. In 2005 he enacted an MBI to buy out the previous management team of Syntax.
Commenting, Nick Cragg said, “The name Aristotle Partnerships was chosen as Aristotle is reputed to be the first leader to mention the phrase “The whole is greater than the sum of its parts”. Being part of a larger like-minded group of companies provides greater opportunities and security for our clients, our people and our candidates. Together we are in a unique position to create stronger indispensable partnerships. By creating a single trading company we are now ideally placed to embark on our next phase of growth.
Craig Buckingham, added, “Our businesses have been built on excellence in customer service and the formation of strong strategic partnerships. The formation of Aristotle Partnerships is an extension of this philosophy. The benefits of working closely and in partnership with like-minded business leaders and their companies’ strengthens our offering to the marketplace. It will also further enhance our service to our customers, through the creation of back up supply streams, of which we are all already seeing the benefit, and the ability to cross sell into different sectors.”
Roger Frost added “At a time when recruitment and talent retention have never been more important, we believe that being a part of a larger group that share the same values and aspirations will strengthen our business. Firstly it will create closer ties with clients as we will be able to deliver a wider range of services. Secondly it will create a more secure future in terms of growth and career prospects for our talented and hardworking colleagues.”
The integration of Syntax and Red Rock with NAG’s existing brands that include, Apprentice Employment Agency, Stafforce, Nicholas Associates, Ashley Kate HR & Finance, Olano and NA Software, makes the consolidated trading company, Aristotle Partnerships, a £125m+ turnover organisation and means the company now operates from a network of over 33 offices and branches in all key commercial locations across the UK.
The professional advisors to the deal included Sunaxis Corporate Finance who provided advice on group structuring, business planning and organisational grooming to facilitate a successful IPO.
Nicholas Associates Group website
Images: NAG
Nicholas Associates Group website
Images: NAG
