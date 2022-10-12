News: NatWest spots SBD Apparel with £7.2m for Rotherham move
By Tom Austen
SBD Apparel Ltd has secured a multi-million-pound funding package with NatWest to support the opening of its new manufacturing headquarters in Rotherham.
SBD Apparel is a world-renowned sports brand manufacturing premium performance clothing and strength supports which are worn by elite strength and fitness athletes across the world. It is well known for its affiliation with the World Strongest Man competition.
Having moved its offices and warehouses closer to its main factory in Rotherham five years ago, SBD has expanded its workforce from four to 125 staff. Its new 100,000 sqft development on the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP) in Rotherham has recently been completed.
The financial backing from the £7.2m bilateral NatWest term loan, coupled with £1.5m of grant funding from the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority, has enabled SBD to develop its new purpose-built headquarters that includes a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, creative centre, employee canteen and gym. The new site will ensure SBD significantly increases its manufacturing output to meet the growing global demand for its market leading products.
Founded by former British powerlifting athlete, Benjamin Banks in 2013, currently retails in over 46 countries globally and has 125 employees. SBD also sponsors hundreds of professional strongmen, powerlifting, weightlifting and CrossFit athletes. The world’s top 24 powerlifting athletes will complete at SBD’s Powerlifting Championships being held at the Sheffield City Hall on March 25 2023.
The opening of the new site will support the creation of over 200 new jobs over a five-year period. SBD is collaborating with local schools, colleges and universities to offer routes into the industry within the local community.
SammyJo Gaunt, Group HR Manager, SBD Apparel said “We are excited to open our new manufacturing site in the Sheffield City Region, a vibrant city that is at the heart of the UK’s manufacturing industry.
This growth represents a significant move for our business as we continue to execute our global strategy, producing world leading strength supports, clothing and accessories. We are extremely grateful for the faith NatWest has placed in the business, enabling us to continue to grow SBD worldwide.”
Liam Douglas, Relationship Director, NatWest said “We are delighted to be supporting SBD Apparel with the opening of its new premises which will contribute to Sheffield’s rich manufacturing scene and create employment opportunities in the local area.
“After what has been a challenging couple of years for businesses across the country, this step signifies our commitment to allow our customers to continue to thrive and we look forward to supporting SBD Apparel’s ambitions in the future.”
SBD Apparel website
Images: SBD Apparel
