News: Global business becomes the first to support South Yorkshire’s Skills Street
By Tom Austen
An international organisation, with its headquarters based in Dronfield, has become the first business to sign up as a supporter of South Yorkshire’s Skills Street.
AMETEK Land, a world-leading manufacturer of monitors and analysers for industrial temperature measurement, combustion efficiency and environmental pollutant emissions, is now working with the new innovative and immersive careers experience, Skills Street, which recently launched to more than 200 local businesses at an event at Gulliver’s Valley in Rotherham.
Following the business event where details were unveiled of the project, AMETEK Land offered their support.
Nancy Bradbury, HR Director at AMETEK Land said: “What a truly inspirational project this is. We are thrilled to be supporting Skills Street for a number of reasons. Firstly, from a moral perspective, this is something that everyone in business should be focusing on. Exciting and inspiring our young people and equipping them with the skills needed to get great jobs. Secondly, by engaging with our talent pipeline from such an early age we will hopefully create a culture where they feel inspired to return to our business ready for the world of work.
“We’ve worked with the Work-wise Foundation, one of the partners in the Skills Street project for some time now and are always impressed by the impact they have on the young people they work with.
“Working with and inspiring the younger generation is a real passion of mine and shared by our company."
AMETEK Land has been providing technological solutions since 1947 and employs over150 people across the globe. The company is keen to work with young people in South Yorkshire to give them the aspirations and skills to work with various businesses in the future.
Nancy added: “We are really looking forward to working with the team at Gulliver’s Valley, Work-wise Foundation and The Source Skills Academy to make Skills Street a game changer for the region.”
Based on the site of the UK’s newest theme park, Gulliver’s Valley, Skills Street will transform the way the region delivers work-related experiences and training for young people, schools, families, and educators.
Skills Street is a new hands-on approach to developing, growing, and honing skills with the aim of inspiring and informing children, young people and adults about the world of work and careers.
This interactive centre will be a Centre of Excellence for learning about the world of work across all sectors and industries.
Julie Dalton, managing director of Gulliver’s Valley said: “We are so pleased to be welcoming our first sponsor on board. AMETEK Land is a really exciting business with a great approach to the education and skills of young people.
“They go above and beyond in the work they do in the region with schools and work experience and take the time to get involved in projects that they know will make a difference.”
Skills Street will be a fully immersive street where businesses will have a presence and input into the skills needed to work in their sector to then train young people. It is a place where professionals will be working with children from the ages of five upwards.
Julie added: “We need to start harnessing the excitement that our younger children have and developing that from an early age.
“South Yorkshire is a home to some amazing organisations, and we are looking forward to working with them as we showcase this new engaging, innovative experience developed to inspire and inform children, young people, and adults from across the region.”
Construction is expected to begin in 2023 with the aim of opening Skills Street the same year.
The project is part of a £20m pound investment secured by Rotherham Council to help improve the economy and skills in Rotherham. Other attractions also benefiting from the funding include Wentworth Woodhouse, Thrybergh Country Park, Rother Valley Country Park, Magna and Maltby Learning Trust.
Skills Street website
Images: Skills Street
Skills Street website
Images: Skills Street
