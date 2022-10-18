News: Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber reveals shortlist for 2022 Celebration of Business
By Tom Austen
A number of Rotherham businesses have been shortlisted at the Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber’s 2022 Celebration of Business - one of the highlights of the local business calendar.
Returning to Magna in Rotherham on November 4 and promising to be an evening like no other, Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber’s Celebration of Business attracted entries from companies throughout the region, reflecting the strength of the local business community.
The glittering evening, which has been sponsored by Glu Recruit, will see eight different awards up for grabs which will recognise the efforts of many local businesses who have gone above and beyond the call of duty when it comes to customer service, people development, growth, new entrepreneurship and community impact.
Five charities have also been shortlisted in the highly coveted Charity of the Year category, the winner of which will be presented with a cash prize and supported throughout the year through the Chamber’s own events programme.
The awards will also recognise the achievements of individuals with the highly anticipated apprentice of the year and business person of the year awards.
In an evening like no other, promising a packed programme of entertainment and a few surprises during the night, the Chamber’s Celebration of Business will also recognise the efforts of longstanding businesses based in the region who are celebrating milestone anniversaries in 2022.
Advertisement
Rob Shaw, Managing Director, Glu Recruit, said: “We’re thrilled for all of the businesses that have been shortlisted for the Barnsley and Rotherham Chamber Celebration of Business Awards – huge congratulations to you all! The past year hasn’t been easy and we’re so excited to be a part of these awards, celebrating the hard work and determination of local businesses, in spite of the challenges thrown their way. Now, all that’s left to do is wait in anticipation for the big night – and I can’t wait for the winners to be revealed. Good luck to everyone shortlisted!”
Andrew Denniff, Chief Executive, Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber, said: “I would like to congratulate every business who has been shortlisted this year. The standard of entries this year was exceptional, and the judges faced some very difficult decisions. I look forward to welcoming you to our celebration evening in November.
"Our Celebration of Business is one of the highlights of the Chamber’s calendar year. It offers a chance for businesses to come together to celebrate the achievements of some of those companies and individuals who have gone above and beyond the call of duty during the past 12 months, but it also offers an opportunity to come together, make new connections and rekindle older ones.”
Apprentice of the Year Award Shortlist (Alphabetical order)
Albion Valves UK Ltd - Bailey Robinson
Barnsley Healthcare Federation - Grace Palmer
Clear Quality Limited - Charlotte Palmer
Corrosion Resistant Materials - Jack Craven
Yorkshire Accommodation Bureau Ltd - Aneeka Zaynah Zarar
Business Person of the Year Award Shortlist (Alphabetical order)
Corrosion Resistant Materials - Adam Bradley
Electrical Safety UK - Rebecca Broadhead
Hydrov Submersible Surveys Ltd- Nicola Longley
KCM Waste Management - Gareth Hickling
Lime Tree Nursery - Zoe Croot
Excellence in Customer Service Award Shortlist (Alphabetical order)
Clear Quality Limited
Dark Cherry Creative
Make Your Mark UK
Mason Thomas Law
Steel City Marketing Ltd
Charity of the Year Award Shortlist (Alphabetical order)
Barnsley Sea Cadets
BIADS
Rotherham RISE
Rush House
Support Dogs
Business Growth Award Shortlist (Alphabetical order)
Brook Corporate Developments
Euramax Solutions
KCM Waste Management
LensGo Visual Media
SBD Apparel Limited
Business Community Impact Award Shortlist (Alphabetical order)
All Seasons Group
EQUANS
GXO
KCM Waste Management
Make Your Mark UK
Commitment to People Development Award Shortlist (Alphabetical order)
Glu Recruit
IT Desk UK
Oxley & Coward LLP
Rush House
Unique School Solutions
Most Promising New Business Award Shortlist (Alphabetical order)
ACW Medical Services
District Four Design
Fragrance Oils Direct
Instinct Training
Timmins Candles
Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber awards website
Images: BR Chamber
Returning to Magna in Rotherham on November 4 and promising to be an evening like no other, Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber’s Celebration of Business attracted entries from companies throughout the region, reflecting the strength of the local business community.
The glittering evening, which has been sponsored by Glu Recruit, will see eight different awards up for grabs which will recognise the efforts of many local businesses who have gone above and beyond the call of duty when it comes to customer service, people development, growth, new entrepreneurship and community impact.
Five charities have also been shortlisted in the highly coveted Charity of the Year category, the winner of which will be presented with a cash prize and supported throughout the year through the Chamber’s own events programme.
The awards will also recognise the achievements of individuals with the highly anticipated apprentice of the year and business person of the year awards.
In an evening like no other, promising a packed programme of entertainment and a few surprises during the night, the Chamber’s Celebration of Business will also recognise the efforts of longstanding businesses based in the region who are celebrating milestone anniversaries in 2022.
Advertisement
Rob Shaw, Managing Director, Glu Recruit, said: “We’re thrilled for all of the businesses that have been shortlisted for the Barnsley and Rotherham Chamber Celebration of Business Awards – huge congratulations to you all! The past year hasn’t been easy and we’re so excited to be a part of these awards, celebrating the hard work and determination of local businesses, in spite of the challenges thrown their way. Now, all that’s left to do is wait in anticipation for the big night – and I can’t wait for the winners to be revealed. Good luck to everyone shortlisted!”
Andrew Denniff, Chief Executive, Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber, said: “I would like to congratulate every business who has been shortlisted this year. The standard of entries this year was exceptional, and the judges faced some very difficult decisions. I look forward to welcoming you to our celebration evening in November.
"Our Celebration of Business is one of the highlights of the Chamber’s calendar year. It offers a chance for businesses to come together to celebrate the achievements of some of those companies and individuals who have gone above and beyond the call of duty during the past 12 months, but it also offers an opportunity to come together, make new connections and rekindle older ones.”
Apprentice of the Year Award Shortlist (Alphabetical order)
Albion Valves UK Ltd - Bailey Robinson
Barnsley Healthcare Federation - Grace Palmer
Clear Quality Limited - Charlotte Palmer
Corrosion Resistant Materials - Jack Craven
Yorkshire Accommodation Bureau Ltd - Aneeka Zaynah Zarar
Business Person of the Year Award Shortlist (Alphabetical order)
Corrosion Resistant Materials - Adam Bradley
Electrical Safety UK - Rebecca Broadhead
Hydrov Submersible Surveys Ltd- Nicola Longley
KCM Waste Management - Gareth Hickling
Lime Tree Nursery - Zoe Croot
Excellence in Customer Service Award Shortlist (Alphabetical order)
Clear Quality Limited
Dark Cherry Creative
Make Your Mark UK
Mason Thomas Law
Steel City Marketing Ltd
Charity of the Year Award Shortlist (Alphabetical order)
Barnsley Sea Cadets
BIADS
Rotherham RISE
Rush House
Support Dogs
Business Growth Award Shortlist (Alphabetical order)
Brook Corporate Developments
Euramax Solutions
KCM Waste Management
LensGo Visual Media
SBD Apparel Limited
Business Community Impact Award Shortlist (Alphabetical order)
All Seasons Group
EQUANS
GXO
KCM Waste Management
Make Your Mark UK
Commitment to People Development Award Shortlist (Alphabetical order)
Glu Recruit
IT Desk UK
Oxley & Coward LLP
Rush House
Unique School Solutions
Most Promising New Business Award Shortlist (Alphabetical order)
ACW Medical Services
District Four Design
Fragrance Oils Direct
Instinct Training
Timmins Candles
Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber awards website
Images: BR Chamber
0 comments:
Post a Comment