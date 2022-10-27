News: Rotherham Hospice opens new shop
By Tom Austen
Rotherham Hospice has opened its newest shop - The Timeless Emporium in Wickersley.
The only adult hospice in Rotherham for the people of Rotherham, Rotherham Hospice is an independent charity and must raise significant sums of money each year in order to pay for the quality care provided free of charge to patients, their families and carers.
After six weeks of hard work from hospice retail staff and volunteers, the new emporium opened in the Tanyard with the help of Emmerdale Star Dean Andrews and Rotherham Hospice Ambassador John Breckin doing the honours and cutting the ribbon.
Rotherham Hospice’s Wickersley shop was previously located on nearby Hastings Court but when the opportunity came to move to a more prominent place in Wickersley, Rotherham Hospice decided to make the move. Rebranding the store as a "Timeless Emporium" the new Wickersley shop has so much to offer, not only boasting an amazing pre-loved collection at great prices, but all of Rotherham Hospice’s amazing new Christmas merchandise.
Shop manager, Julie said: “It’s turned out fantastic, we’ve been very busy already. I think it’s going to be good for the Hospice. I think we’re going to raise a lot more money than we did.”
Rotherham Hospice shops are a vital part of fundraising. Rotherham Hospice has to raise £3m a year to keep our services running, with a £550,0000 target for its retail stores. Other locations include Rotherham town centre, Dinnington, Wath and Herringthorpe.
Rotherham Hospice website
Images: Rotherham Hospice
Rotherham Hospice website
Images: Rotherham Hospice
0 comments:
Post a Comment